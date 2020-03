Samsung may launch new fitness-oriented earphones

The description of the product clearly indicates that these are fitness-oriented earbuds and that they would be wireless (as they should). Apart from that, your guess is just as good as ours, but it's nice to know Samsung is giving another go to a pair of earphones for fitness enthusiasts.

Samsung is no stranger to making earphones, but it's never been one of the company's main focuses, even though the Galaxy Buds proved to be very popular among smartphone users. The South Korean company probably noticed that and is now planning to launch a new pair of earphones.We're not sure if they'll be a sequel to the Gear IconX , but we do know they will target fitness enthusiasts. LetsGoDigital spotted a new trademark filing that suggests Samsung is working on a new pair of earbuds that are likely to be introduced this year.