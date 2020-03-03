Samsung may launch new fitness-oriented earphones
Wearable wireless earsets primarily comprised of an MP3 player; wireless earsets incorporating a sensor for detecting whether the earset is on or off; wireless earsets incorporating software for providing a fitness guide; wireless earsets incorporating software for measuring distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned; earphones.
The description of the product clearly indicates that these are fitness-oriented earbuds and that they would be wireless (as they should). Apart from that, your guess is just as good as ours, but it's nice to know Samsung is giving another go to a pair of earphones for fitness enthusiasts.
