Samsung to be sued over patent infringement in its Health app
In particular, the lawsuit is regarding the technology in which an app provides motivational feedback and rewards after a diet, as well as after exercising, along with providing an option for comparing user data with others in the same category. The technology allows users to compare their activity, food and fitness achievements in real time with those of other users, as well as placing users into various ranks in order to motivate them to improve. The healthcare company states that Samsung uses its patent without authorization in Samsung Health.
Samsung’s answer to the filed complaint is expected by May 6. Fat Statz is seeking damages from the South-Korea-based tech giant.