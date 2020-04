Samsung to be sued over patent infringement in its Health app

Last month, we reported on Apple having to pay $838 million in regards to a patent infringement lawsuit filed by a company called Caltech. Now, another major player in the tech industry is facing a lawsuit, and it’s Samsung. This lawsuit is about patent infringement too and it’s concerning the company’s health monitoring app, Samsung Health, which comes with Samsung Galaxy phones and wearables. SamMobile reports that Samsung is being sued by a US-based healthcare company called Fat Statz, LLC. Allegedly, some features in the Samsung Health app are infringing a patent that the company developed . The lawsuit was filed with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.In particular, the lawsuit is regarding the technology in which an app provides motivational feedback and rewards after a diet, as well as after exercising, along with providing an option for comparing user data with others in the same category. The technology allows users to compare their activity, food and fitness achievements in real time with those of other users, as well as placing users into various ranks in order to motivate them to improve. The healthcare company states that Samsung uses its patent without authorization in Samsung Health.Samsung’s answer to the filed complaint is expected by May 6. Fat Statz is seeking damages from the South-Korea-based tech giant.