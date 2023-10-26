Samsung rolls out free cloud backups for Galaxy flagships, but there is a catch

This upgraded switching experience based on Samsung Cloud aims to provide peace of mind to Samsung Galaxy users that precious data will not be lost, thanks to the connected power of Galaxy’s ecosystem





Samsung released Maintenance Mode a year ago to give its users more security. Maintenance Mode creates a separate user account for repairs, keeping your private stuff safe. To use it, just go to Battery and device care in Settings, hit Maintenance Mode, and reboot. Your personal info, like photos and messages, stays off-limits after the restart.

Samsung is simplifying the challenge of finding sufficient storage for smartphone backups with its new free solution. Named Temporary Cloud Backup, this service is designed for Galaxy smartphone and tablet users, providing them with access to as much temporary storage as needed.Samsung's Temporary Cloud Backup provides users with complimentary file storage in the cloud for 30 days. There is a file size restriction of 100 GB each; however, users can store an unlimited number of files through their Samsung device running One UI 6.0 or higher, which is another stipulation.,” said Chiyoung Seo, VP & Head of Cloud Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.Temporary Cloud Backup would be particularly useful for scenarios where users may fear data loss, such as when getting a smartphone repaired. Samsung has integrated Temporary Cloud Backup into Maintenance Mode, ensuring the secure backup of personal data, including files within the Secure Folder, for recovery after repairs.