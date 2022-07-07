 Samsung reportedly set to introduce a "Lavender Purple" color option to the Galaxy S22 lineup - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung reportedly set to introduce a "Lavender Purple" color option to the Galaxy S22 lineup

Samsung
1
Samsung reportedly set to introduce a "Lavender Purple" color option to the Galaxy S22 lineup
Mid-release cycle exclusive color options seem to be all the rage these days. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max received one in the form of Alpine Green. Given the latter’s success, it is no wonder that Samsung is adopting a similar formula.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was released back in February. We are almost 6 months past that date and a lot of would-be Galaxy owners might be on the fence - they could be split between buying a half-year-old headset immediately (possibly at a better price even) or waiting another 6 months for the latest and greatest.

This presents a difficult decision, no doubt. Hence, Samsung is doing its best to make it a little easier by swaying customers in the way of making an immediate purchase. Enter a new color option for the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup - Lavender Purple.

Speculations about a purple color option for the Galaxy S22 smartphone range first emerged back in June. This time around, the information comes from prominent Samsung leaker IceUniverse, who shared this new tip via Twitter. Given IceUniverse’s tried and tested track record when it comes to Samsung products, we are inclined to believe in the credibility of the leak.

Currently, additional information on the new Lavender Purple color option (if that ends up being the official name) is scarce. There is no mention of a potential release date. Nevertheless, the launch should be happening in the immediate future, based on the release cycle timeline.

If anything, purple is a unique color option for smartphones that is sure to draw some attention. But there may be more behind this decision. Considering the abundance of rumors that point toward a potential purple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Samsung’s choice of color is not entirely surprising. Purple flagships incoming.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Check out these mock-ups of official Samsung cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
Check out these mock-ups of official Samsung cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
A video on YouTube leaks the design and specs of the Asus Zenfone 9
A video on YouTube leaks the design and specs of the Asus Zenfone 9
The first leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro images are here at last
The first leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro images are here at last
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Changes to Google Play Store logo are spotted
Changes to Google Play Store logo are spotted
Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2022: early deals are here
Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2022: early deals are here

Popular stories

Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless