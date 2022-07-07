Samsung reportedly set to introduce a "Lavender Purple" color option to the Galaxy S22 lineup
Mid-release cycle exclusive color options seem to be all the rage these days. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max received one in the form of Alpine Green. Given the latter’s success, it is no wonder that Samsung is adopting a similar formula.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was released back in February. We are almost 6 months past that date and a lot of would-be Galaxy owners might be on the fence - they could be split between buying a half-year-old headset immediately (possibly at a better price even) or waiting another 6 months for the latest and greatest.
Speculations about a purple color option for the Galaxy S22 smartphone range first emerged back in June. This time around, the information comes from prominent Samsung leaker IceUniverse, who shared this new tip via Twitter. Given IceUniverse’s tried and tested track record when it comes to Samsung products, we are inclined to believe in the credibility of the leak.
If anything, purple is a unique color option for smartphones that is sure to draw some attention. But there may be more behind this decision. Considering the abundance of rumors that point toward a potential purple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Samsung’s choice of color is not entirely surprising. Purple flagships incoming.
This presents a difficult decision, no doubt. Hence, Samsung is doing its best to make it a little easier by swaying customers in the way of making an immediate purchase. Enter a new color option for the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup - Lavender Purple.
Currently, additional information on the new Lavender Purple color option (if that ends up being the official name) is scarce. There is no mention of a potential release date. Nevertheless, the launch should be happening in the immediate future, based on the release cycle timeline.
