Samsung puts Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 to reliability test in a new video

The smartphones were also tested for water resistance and found to come with an IPX8 rating, meaning they are resistant to water but not entirely waterproof. The test showed they can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters (approximately 5 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes. It's important to note that this test was conducted in a controlled lab setting, so attempting it intentionally, especially in seawater or a pool, is not advisable.Additionally, theand Flip 5 were subjected to temperature and moisture tests, a drop test (which is fun to watch), and a steel ball test to assess display resilience outside of the clamshell's protection.While the lab testing results for strength and durability seem promising, real-life usage and unforeseen situations may show different results. Therefore, it will be interesting to observe how theand Flip 5 perform over time.