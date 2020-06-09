Samsung Android Display

Samsung partners with Gorilla Glass maker for cheaper folding phone displays

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jun 09, 2020, 5:20 AM
Current folding smartphones are like a glimpse into the future, where anything you need for your digital life will fit in a pocket, be it a smartphone or a tablet. One of many hurdles companies on the cutting edge of folding-screen smartphone technology need to overcome is pricing and durability.

We've seen Samsung introduce its first folding glass phone with the Galaxy Z Flip, stepping away from using only plastic for a folding display, like the company initially did with its first foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Fold.

Now, it appears that the South Korean company is looking to lower its foldable glass expenses through a new partnership. According to South Korean website Digital Daily (via SamMobile), Samsung Display and Corning, makers of Gorilla Glass, have partnered for a new Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) supply chain in the United States. This partnership is expected to result in lower UTG production costs for Samsung, while the produced glass is likely to be used for the Korean giant's 2021 folding devices.

This step also suggests that Samsung is serious about continuing its production of folding smartphones. We are yet to see if this new deal would mean cheaper and more durable, or at least lighter folding smartphones for the end consumer.

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung's next foldable phone, is expected to use thin glass for its main display, similarly to the Z Flip. And unlike the first Fold, the main flexible display on the Fold 2 is to feature a hole-punch selfie camera instead of a large notch. Rumors also suggest a size change, though conflicting sources claim either a slightly larger or slightly smaller main display. Due to COVID-19 disrupting supply chains and causing delays, the Fold 2 is currently expected for a release around this September.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1345 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1299 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

