Boss change at Samsung’s mobile division could usher a new era for the company
DJ Koh, Samsung Mobile’s top executive was one of them. It turns out, however, we won’t have the joy of seeing him present at Samsung’s Unpacked event next month. The reason? Samsung’s latest wave of executive changes has swept him away to a new position at the company.
In the last few years, Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones have become a staple for quality and design and the preferred flagships for millions of Android users. But the competition from Chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi is fierce and Samsung can’t afford to take its foot off the gas pedal.
At 52, Roh is one of the youngest Samsung executives and his new purpose is to rejuvenate the Galaxy brand and take it to the next level. With these newly-acquired powers, there doesn’t seem to be anything in his way to do just that.
It will probably take a while for us to notice the results of his leadership but we’re eager to see which of Roh’s ideas were being hampered by Koh and will now get to see the light of day. The new CEO’s first major event will likely be on February 11 when the Galaxy S20 series and the foldable Galaxy Flip Z announcements are expected.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):