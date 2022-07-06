 Samsung is testing One UI 5.0 Beta, official release scheduled for July - PhoneArena
Samsung One UI fans around the world will soon have a reason to be happy, as the Korean company is gearing up for the official release of One UI 5.0 Beta. According to a report by SamMobile, the next version of Samsung’s user interface is currently being tested internally with a possible release date sometime later this month.

The One UI 5.0 is Android 13 based, and follows Samsung’s normal tic-tock cycle of releasing a new version of its interface every time a new Android version is launched. It’s worth noting that the “official release date” part is for the Beta version itself - it will be distributed toward participants in the Beta program.

As for the final version of One UI 5.0, it’s not exactly clear when that one will be released. According to the latest reports, the Beta version will hit Galaxy smartphones in the third week of July.

The specific features of One UI 5.0 remain a mystery, but you can check out our Android 13 in-depth review.

