Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

By
0comments
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung is developing OLED display without polarizer film that will usher in the era of frugal panels whose power consumption is less than half of current phone screens' battery draw. That is what the Samsung Display VP disclosed during an "Everlasting Evolution of Display with AI" keynote address at the ongoing IMID 2024 expo.

This is an extremely exciting development, as phone screens and processors consume the bulk of a phone's battery capacity when operational. A display with 50% smaller power draw will thus result in a significant boost in battery life.

The Samsung Display department VP, who made the announcement, claims that its new frugal panels will lead to flagship phones that don't have to be charged daily, and will have a battery life of more than 24 hours even with extensive usage.

Low power consumption that does not require charging for at least a day, vivid image quality that cannot be distinguished from reality, and large-screen yet portable design are essential conditions for AI-era displays.
Chung Yi, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Mobile/IT Display at Samsung, August 21 '24


Needless to say, the whole keynote was set in the context of powering the next generation of devices that will be tasked with artificial intelligence duties. The imagery created with  generative AI will require very high definition displays "that can naturally express details and subtle color/gray differences that cameras in the real world cannot capture," says Samsung.

They will also have to be thin, light, and flexible for numerous form factors. "Additionally, various functional features such as low-power consumption will be required to make AI service even more effective," added Samsung's Vice President of mobile and IT displays.

This sounds suspiciously like an intention to take the 50% power consumption drop of the upcoming frugal OLED panels from Samsung, and reallocate it to demanding AI calculations, rather than aim for a direct battery life increase. Hopefully, Samsung will find a good balance between the two, but even if the new screen technology results in phones that don't have to be charged for a weekend, we'll still take it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless