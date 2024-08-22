Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily





This is an extremely exciting development, as phone screens and processors consume the bulk of a phone's battery capacity when operational. A display with 50% smaller power draw will thus result in a significant boost in battery life. This is an extremely exciting development, as phone screens and processors consume the bulk of a phone's battery capacity when operational. A display with 50% smaller power draw will thus result in a significant boost in battery life.





The Samsung Display department VP, who made the announcement, claims that its new frugal panels will lead to flagship phones that don't have to be charged daily, and will have a battery life of more than 24 hours even with extensive usage.





Chung Yi, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Mobile/IT Display at Samsung, August 21 '24









Needless to say, the whole keynote was set in the context of powering the next generation of devices that will be tasked with artificial intelligence duties. The imagery created with generative AI will require very high definition displays " that can naturally express details and subtle color/gray differences that cameras in the real world cannot capture ," says Samsung.





They will also have to be thin, light, and flexible for numerous form factors. " Additionally, various functional features such as low-power consumption will be required to make AI service even more effective ," added Samsung's Vice President of mobile and IT displays.





This sounds suspiciously like an intention to take the 50% power consumption drop of the upcoming frugal OLED panels from Samsung, and reallocate it to demanding AI calculations, rather than aim for a direct battery life increase. Hopefully, Samsung will find a good balance between the two, but even if the new screen technology results in phones that don't have to be charged for a weekend, we'll still take it.