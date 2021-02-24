Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Accessories Samsung

Samsung collabs with Kvadrat for sweet Galaxy S21+ case designs

Doroteya Borisova
Feb 24, 2021, 5:41 AM
In a welcome effort to go greener, Samsung has once again entered into a partnership with Kvadrat, a Danish textile company which revolves around sustainability. At around the same time last year, the two companies partnered to create some seriously stylish eco-friendly cases for the Galaxy S20+, and now they're back at it again with some fantastic choices for the new Galaxy S21+

The inner solid, shock-proof part of the case is UL-approved for a minimum of 20% post-consumer recycled content, according to Samsung. The soft outer layer of polyester yarn is crafted entirely from 100% melted and remodeled post-consumer plastic, which is then woven into fabric. A most impressive fact is that a single 500-ml plastic bottle produces enough yarn for two whole phone cases—it doesn't get any more efficient than that!

This future-friendly method of upcycling helps clear landfills of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, further reducing CO2 emissions which would otherwise occur in the production of yet more plastic. The whole process strives to preserve non-renewable energy resources for a brighter future down the road.

Last year's cases featured Kvadrat's Revive textile, and this year seems to have the same goods to offer—this time with a choice between the Samsung-exclusive shades of Violet and Mint Gray. The classy cases are currently available for sale on Amazon, though they are not up on Samsung's US website just yet. 

