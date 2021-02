Samsung collabs with Kvadrat for sweet Galaxy S21+ case designs

The inner solid, shock-proof part of the case is UL-approved for a minimum of 20% post-consumer recycled content, according to Samsung . The soft outer layer of polyester yarn is crafted entirely from 100% melted and remodeled post-consumer plastic, which is then woven into fabric. A most impressive fact is that a single 500-ml plastic bottle produces enough yarn for two whole phone cases—it doesn't get any more efficient than that!





This future-friendly method of upcycling helps clear landfills of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, further reducing CO 2 emissions which would otherwise occur in the production of yet more plastic. The whole process strives to preserve non-renewable energy resources for a brighter future down the road.





Last year's cases featured Kvadrat's Revive textile, and this year seems to have the same goods to offer—this time with a choice between the Samsung-exclusive shades of Violet and Mint Gray. The classy cases are currently available for sale on Amazon , though they are not up on Samsung's US website just yet.