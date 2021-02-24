Samsung collabs with Kvadrat for sweet Galaxy S21+ case designs
In a welcome effort to go greener, Samsung has once again entered into a partnership with Kvadrat, a Danish textile company which revolves around sustainability. At around the same time last year, the two companies partnered to create some seriously stylish eco-friendly cases for the Galaxy S20+, and now they're back at it again with some fantastic choices for the new Galaxy S21+.
This future-friendly method of upcycling helps clear landfills of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, further reducing CO2 emissions which would otherwise occur in the production of yet more plastic. The whole process strives to preserve non-renewable energy resources for a brighter future down the road.
