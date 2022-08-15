Samsung attempts to enhance software optimization on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Most users should know by now that foldables are far from perfect. They are bulky, expensive and have oftentimes been plagued by durability concerns. However, these are just some of the more fatal (and thus more prominent) flaws of foldable smartphones.

One less discussed issue of foldables is how little properly optimized software there is out there. Because of the abnormal aspect ratio on most foldable smartphones, most third-party apps fail to make adequate use of the screen real estate.

To make matters worse, because of the fact that foldables are still relatively niche and costly devices, app developers struggle with making the proper adjustments to apps. Firstly, some of them simply have no access to a foldable in the first place - and have no interest in splurging on one.

Secondly, why should they do so in the first place? After all, the foldables segment of the smartphone market remains relatively small. Hence, it is both difficult to put in an effort and also developers simply lack incentive to do so.

Samsung hopes to tackle at least part of this problem through its Remote Test Lab platform. By allowing developers to simulate specific Samsung smartphones (including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4) and test apps in a virtual environment, the Korean tech giant hopes that it can increase the quality of third party apps for foldables. This information was first covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article.

Samsung remains the undisputed king of foldables and this title comes at a price. Heavy is the head who wears a crown, as the onus now falls on Samsung to find a way of reconciling the excellent hardware of the new Z series smartphones with an adequate user experience. For it is the latter that could ultimately break (pun intended) foldables for good.

Samsung has come a long way with its foldables and this effort represents only the latest of a series of attempts to make what was once an experimental piece of technology the new industry standard. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are magnificent smartphones hardware-wise. But that will not be enough in the long run.

