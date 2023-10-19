Samsung and Batteries Plus team up for faster Galaxy smartphone repairs in the US
Samsung has over 2,000 Authorized Care locations throughout the US, with the company saying it covers over 80 percent of the population and claiming its repairs are typically done in two hours or less. The Korean tech giant is now expanding its reach even more through a new collaboration in the US.
Samsung Electronics America and Batteries Plus are amplifying their partnership to provide more accessible in-warranty walk-in service for Galaxy smartphone repairs (via Android Headlines). By this fall, 35 Batteries Plus stores will transition into Samsung Authorized Service Centers (ASCs), catering to customers who prefer in-person phone repairs over mailing them in.
Technicians at these locations will undergo thorough Samsung Certified training, ensuring the highest standards for quality device repairs. This partnership expansion aligns with Samsung's mission to make convenient, fast, and quality repair options available to a wider audience.
Scott Williams, CEO and president of Batteries Plus, commented, “Our expanded partnership with Samsung marks a significant milestone for Batteries Plus, taking our long-standing collaboration to a new level. Together, we’re meeting our customers where they live with convenient, expert Samsung device care — and contributing to a more sustainable future.”
Consumers can easily schedule repair appointments through BatteriesPlus.com, and the 35 Batteries Plus stores will be featured on the service locator on samsung.com.
Batteries Plus joined Samsung’s Independent Service Provider (ISP) program in 2018, primarily handling out-of-warranty repairs. Now, these 35 stores will extend their services to cover in-warranty repairs and a broader range of device types, including foldables like the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, stated, “Our enhanced partnership with Batteries Plus fills a crucial gap in communities where there isn’t an existing Samsung Care location or other authorized service centers.”
