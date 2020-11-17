Samsung Private Share uses the magic of blockchain to share files securely

You’ve all heard of blockchain by now. It’s the super-secure payment transaction network that gave rise to the cryptocurrency craze a couple of years ago. By design, this technology decentralizes the stored data and eliminates a number of risks that come with data being held centrally. Many big companies are trying to utilize the power of blockchain, including HTC with its HTC Exodus blockchain phone
, and now Samsung seems to be hopping on that train as well.
According to SamMobile
, the Korean company is working on a sharing feature, called Private Share, which will use the blockchain to securely transfer files between devices (say two Galaxy Note phones). Samsung already introduced the Quick Share feature and there’s a neat tutorial on how to use the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Quick Share fast file transfer
and Private Share works in a similar way, at least on the surface.
Both the recipient and the sender will need to have the Private Share app in order to initiate a transfer of files. The app will have cool features like an expiration date on files and messages, as well as resharing prevention. The most important difference though is that the transfer will happen on the blockchain, so messages and files will be protected from sniffing and hacker interception. It’s quite possible that the new feature is meant to debut with the Galaxy S21
flagship we’re expecting in January
.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!