Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 update adds eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby support in the US

Samsung is rolling out a new update for Galaxy Z Fold 2 units in the United States, which improves many features of the foldable phone and adds both eSIM and DSDS (Dual SIM Dual Standby support). Launched on the market two years ago, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been missing these two rather important features, eSIM and DSDS, but that’s about to change.

What should have been a standard monthly security update turned out to be a very important software update for Galaxy Z Fold 2 users. Both unlocked and carrier-bounded versions of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are getting not just eSIM and DSDS support, but also improvements across the board (via XDA Developers).

  • overall stability of your device has been improved
  • the security of your device has been improved
  • the camera functions have been improved
  • the Night portrait feature has been enhanced
  • the Auto framing featuring is supported in video mode and some video call apps
  • eSIM support
  • Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) support

The second line in the changelog refers to the June 2022 security patch, which is included in this update. Also, Verizon offers a little bit more details about the camera improvements added in the update. For example, Galaxy Z Fold 2 users will now be able to make use of additional camera enhancements:

  • Telephoto zoom for Night portrait
  • Telephoto zoom for Pro mode
  • Auto Framing for video call effects
  • Support for Expert RAW format
  • Image quality improvements

Thanks to the newly added eSIM support, Galaxy Z Fold 2 will no longer need a physical SIM in their phones. Also, with the addition of DSDS support, the phone now allows you to switch between physical SIM and eSIM on the fly and use them at the same time.
