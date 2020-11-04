Pick up a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch for less than $150 from Amazon

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 04, 2020, 6:44 PM
The amount of early Black Friday deals that are now live on Amazon is staggering, which makes pinpointing the best of them a challenging task. We're here to make the whole process much easier, and right now we'd like to highlight a great Amazon deal for those looking to purchase a smartwatch.

Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Watch is now available for purchase for less than $150. Granted this is a refurbished unit, you'll save $70 if you grab the smartwatch while it's on sale. For your information, a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch typically sells for $220 on Amazon.
There's one other important thing worth adding. The cheapest model comes in Rose Gold and doesn't feature LTE support. However, for just $5 more, you can actually get the Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) LTE-enabled version, although it comes in Rose Gold as well.

The Silver model is not on sale right now, but you can grab it for just $175, which is still a good deal. Just like the other two, it comes in “renewed” condition, so it's been pre-owned before Amazon put it on sale again.

