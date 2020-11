Pick up a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch for less than $150 from Amazon

off -$69.35 Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) Rose Gold (Bluetooth) (Renewed) Buy at Amazon

There's one other important thing worth adding. The cheapest model comes in Rose Gold and doesn't feature LTE support. However, for just $5 more, you can actually get the Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) LTE-enabled version, although it comes in Rose Gold as well.



The Silver model is not on sale right now, but you can grab it for just $175, which is still a good deal. Just like the other two, it comes in “renewed” condition, so it's been pre-owned before Amazon put it on sale again. There's one other important thing worth adding. The cheapest model comes in Rose Gold and doesn't feature LTE support. However, for just $5 more, you can actually get the Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) LTE-enabled version, although it comes in Rose Gold as well.The Silver model is not on sale right now, but you can grab it for just $175, which is still a good deal. Just like the other two, it comes in “renewed” condition, so it's been pre-owned before Amazon put it on sale again.

The amount of early Black Friday deals that are now live on Amazon is staggering, which makes pinpointing the best of them a challenging task. We're here to make the whole process much easier, and right now we'd like to highlight a great Amazon deal for those looking to purchase a smartwatch. Samsung 's top-notch Galaxy Watch is now available for purchase for less than $150. Granted this is a refurbished unit, you'll save $70 if you grab the smartwatch while it's on sale. For your information, a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch typically sells for $220 on Amazon.