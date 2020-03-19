Samsung Galaxy S20 random reboot issue to be addressed in upcoming update
One of the future updates will fix the random boot issues that many users are facing at the moment. XDA Developers reports that a moderator from Samsung EU's community forums confirmed that the cause of these random boots have been found and a fix is on the way.
The developers reckon that they’ve found the source of the issue, and are working on an update to resolve it. No timescale on that, but hoping it’s soon for you guys – so keep a lookout for it coming your way.
Sadly, there's no telling when the update containing the fix will be released, so your guess is as good as ours. So far, only Exynos-based Galaxy S20 phones have been affected by the random reboot issue, so if you own one, we'll let you know when a fix is available.