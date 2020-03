Samsung Galaxy S20 random reboot issue to be addressed in upcoming update

Sadly, there's no telling when the update containing the fix will be released, so your guess is as good as ours. So far, only Exynos-based Galaxy S20 phones have been affected by the random reboot issue, so if you own one, we'll let you know when a fix is available.





Samsung's latest flagships, the Galaxy S20 series is far from being perfect. Many owners experience strange issues like slow camera autofocus, GPS locking problems, and even random reboots. Although Samsung vouched to address all these issues that users complain about, it will take time to properly identify the cause of the problems and provide everyone with a fix.That being said, the first issue that Samsung seems to be ready to tackle is the slow camera autofocus, which will be addressed in an update that should be rolled out in just a couple of days.One of the future updates will fix the random boot issues that many users are facing at the moment. XDA Developers reports that a moderator from Samsung EU's community forums confirmed that the cause of these random boots have been found and a fix is on the way.