Samsung Editorials

With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 17, 2020, 9:31 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Samsung’s latest flagship family, the Galaxy S20, has a lot going for it: 5G, fast processors and memory, big batteries and, of course, all the cameras! But none of that is what made me excited about the new phones. In fact, for me, the nice surprise the Galaxy S20 and Co. brought wasn’t even considered important enough by Samsung to be mentioned in the announcement presentation. And I can understand why.

How to fix your mistake without admitting you’ve made one: a lesson by Samsung


I know you’re wondering what I’m talking about and I won’t keep you on the edge of your seats anymore. My favorite change in the Galaxy S20 series is the smaller display edge curve. 

In the past, I’ve talked about how much I don’t like curved display edges before and how manufacturers adopting that trend in full force is not a good thing. But while Huawei, Xiaomi and OnePlus are releasing flagships with curved edges, Samsung has been quietly moving the other way.

We saw the first step last year with the Galaxy S10 devices. The radius of the curve was considerably smaller but the annoying reflections and color distortion were still there, so it wasn’t good enough. 
 
But this year! This year it’s something else. The new models have a curve so small, the display is practically flat. It’s the best of both worlds. No one can point a finger at Samsung and say they abandoned curved displays after bragging about them for so long. 

At the same time, users are getting more usable screen real estate and fewer annoyances. Curved edges often lead to accidental touches or problems navigating apps (games especially) that have buttons along the edges and haven’t taken into account models with curved displays. And more aggressive curves come with additional problems...

Don’t go chasing waterfalls


With this move, Samsung not only pleased its fans but also separated the design of its phones from their Chinese competitors. It’s like subtly saying to them “Go on, learn your lesson the hard way.” And I hope they do because the sooner the curve-edge-display fad ends, the better.

The so-called waterfall displays might look cool but as soon as you have one in your hand, you realize that when it comes to touchscreens, utility is more important than appearance. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s display goes so far down the side that the volume buttons had to be removed and replaced with touch functionality which is a major pain in the butt to use.

I know that besides displays and camera bumps, smartphone designers don’t have much to work with, but change for the sake of change is not a great strategy.

I like to think that what Samsung did proves that companies actually do listen to feedback from their users. While we’ll never see the headphone jack on another S-series phone, at least we have the small win of getting rid of the curved display (or close enough). And for that, I say: Thank you, Samsung!

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless