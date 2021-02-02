Samsung Galaxy M02 announced with Infinity-V display, huge battery

India is such a big and important market for Samsung
that it's getting smartphones specifically tailored to appeal to this market. The newly announced Galaxy M02 is just the latest smartphone in a long line of Samsung handsets that aren't available outside India.
The Galaxy M02 will be available for purchase via Amazon India
and Samsung India beginning February 9. Its price starts at less than $100, but the 3GB/32GB will be slightly more expensive. The Galaxy M02 is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Grey, and Red.
The main highlight of the budget-friendly Galaxy M02 is the massive 6.5-inch Infinity-V display featuring HD+ resolution and the generous 5,000 mAh battery. On the back, the smartphone packs a dual camera that consists of 13-megapixel main and 2-megapixel macro cameras, as well as a LED flash.
On the inside, Samsung's entry-level smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek MT6739W processor, 2GB or 3GB RAM, as well as 32GB expandable storage. It doesn't seem to feature a fingerprint sensor, but it does include a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera.
Unsurprising, Samsung Galaxy M02 ships with Android 10 right out of the box. It's unclear whether or not Samsung plans to upgrade this one to Android 11, but we doubt that will happen considering how cheap it is.
