Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Official

Samsung Galaxy M02 announced with Infinity-V display, huge battery

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 02, 2021, 9:22 AM
Samsung Galaxy M02 announced with Infinity-V display, huge battery
India is such a big and important market for Samsung that it's getting smartphones specifically tailored to appeal to this market. The newly announced Galaxy M02 is just the latest smartphone in a long line of Samsung handsets that aren't available outside India.

The Galaxy M02 will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung India beginning February 9. Its price starts at less than $100, but the 3GB/32GB will be slightly more expensive. The Galaxy M02 is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Grey, and Red.

The main highlight of the budget-friendly Galaxy M02 is the massive 6.5-inch Infinity-V display featuring HD+ resolution and the generous 5,000 mAh battery. On the back, the smartphone packs a dual camera that consists of 13-megapixel main and 2-megapixel macro cameras, as well as a LED flash.



On the inside, Samsung's entry-level smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek MT6739W processor, 2GB or 3GB RAM, as well as 32GB expandable storage. It doesn't seem to feature a fingerprint sensor, but it does include a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Unsurprising, Samsung Galaxy M02 ships with Android 10 right out of the box. It's unclear whether or not Samsung plans to upgrade this one to Android 11, but we doubt that will happen considering how cheap it is.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
How to get these cool Galaxy S21 features on your non-Samsung phone
Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple doesn't seem too impressed with Galaxy S21's new and improved in-display fingerprint reader
Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless