One important Note 10 feature is coming to Samsung Galaxy Fold

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 26, 2019, 11:58 PM
One important Note 10 feature is coming to Samsung Galaxy Fold
When Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10, it included some exclusive features that weren't available on any other smartphone it previously released. In the meantime, Samsung has decided to bring some of these features to other phones like the Galaxy S10 series.

Now it looks like the Galaxy Fold will “suffer” the same fate, as SamMobile reports one important Note 10 feature is coming to the foldable smartphone – support for Samsung DeX on PC. A new update with software version F900FXXU2ASKB is making its way to Galaxy Fold units in France, but it's likely to expand to additional countries in the coming days.

The update adds support for Samsung DeX on PC, which lets Galaxy Fold users connect the phone to a Windows or Mac PC via a USB cable and use the software with a desktop interface. It makes it easier to view multimedia content on larger displays, create and edit documents, as well as play games.

The firmware update weighs in at 900MB and includes the November security patch, but there's one feature that's missing, PlayGalaxy Link, which Samsung tells us will be added in early December. Until then, make sure to head to Settings / Software update and tap Download and install to start using the new DeX on PC feature.
