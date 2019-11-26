One important Note 10 feature is coming to Samsung Galaxy Fold
The update adds support for Samsung DeX on PC, which lets Galaxy Fold users connect the phone to a Windows or Mac PC via a USB cable and use the software with a desktop interface. It makes it easier to view multimedia content on larger displays, create and edit documents, as well as play games.
The firmware update weighs in at 900MB and includes the November security patch, but there's one feature that's missing, PlayGalaxy Link, which Samsung tells us will be added in early December. Until then, make sure to head to Settings / Software update and tap Download and install to start using the new DeX on PC feature.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):