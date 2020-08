Samsung Galaxy A51 5G coming to T-Mobile and Verizon

As US carriers are gearing up for 5G , smartphone makers are pushing more and more devices. Samsung is certainly one of the main players in the US when it comes to 5G smartphones. Flagships aside, Samsung has a pretty decent lineup of mid-range smartphones featuring 5G support.One of Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphones, the Galaxy A51 is finally coming to the US. The South Korean giant announced today that T-Mobile and Verizon customers will be the first to get their hands on the Galaxy A51 5G First, the smartphone will be available for purchase from T-Mobile on August 7, followed by Metro. Then, Verizon customers will be able to get it starting August 13. The Galaxy A51 5G will cost $500 in the US, but adding a new line will reduce its cost by a lot.For those who can afford to pay a bit more for a 5G smartphone, we have another first for the US market. The unlocked version of the Galaxy A71 5G , a phone that's already available at T-Mobile and Verizon, is now up for grabs on Amazon.If you're in need of a 5G smartphone that doesn't cost $1,000, you can buy the Galaxy A71 5G from Amazon for $600 . The unlocked, US version of the phone comes with free Galaxy Buds and wireless charging case in the packaging.