T-Mobile Verizon Samsung Android 5G Metro

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G coming to T-Mobile and Verizon

by Cosmin Vasile
Aug 05, 2020, 3:04 PM
As US carriers are gearing up for 5G, smartphone makers are pushing more and more devices. Samsung is certainly one of the main players in the US when it comes to 5G smartphones. Flagships aside, Samsung has a pretty decent lineup of mid-range smartphones featuring 5G support.

One of Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphones, the Galaxy A51 is finally coming to the US. The South Korean giant announced today that T-Mobile and Verizon customers will be the first to get their hands on the Galaxy A51 5G.

First, the smartphone will be available for purchase from T-Mobile on August 7, followed by Metro. Then, Verizon customers will be able to get it starting August 13. The Galaxy A51 5G will cost $500 in the US, but adding a new line will reduce its cost by a lot.

For those who can afford to pay a bit more for a 5G smartphone, we have another first for the US market. The unlocked version of the Galaxy A71 5G, a phone that's already available at T-Mobile and Verizon, is now up for grabs on Amazon.

If you're in need of a 5G smartphone that doesn't cost $1,000, you can buy the Galaxy A71 5G from Amazon for $600. The unlocked, US version of the phone comes with free Galaxy Buds and wireless charging case in the packaging.

Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

