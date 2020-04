Samsung reveals Galaxy A41's price and availability in Europe

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A41 last month, but the phone is only available in Japan for the time being. Luckily, the South Korean company did plan to bring the mid-ranger to other countries after all, so if you're looking for a decent Android smartphone but you don't want to break the bank, the Galaxy A41 might be right up your alley.If you didn't read our previous story about the Galaxy A41, here is a quick rundown of what it's got to offer. First off, this is a water- and dust-resistant smartphone thanks to its IP68 certification. Also, it comes with Android 10 onboard and a decent 3,500 mAh battery.On the inside, the Galaxy A41 is quite uninteresting, as Samsung opted for a MediaTek Helio P65 processor. The good news is the phone packs 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. More importantly, Samsung Galaxy A41 boasts a large 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and a triple camera setup on the back (48MP+8MP+5MP).As far as the price goes, Samsung announced the Galaxy A41 will be available for purchase in the UK for £270, whereas customers in Germany will be able to pick one up for €300. The Galaxy A41 is expected to hit the shelves in Europe sometime in May, so probably about a month from now.