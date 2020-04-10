Samsung reveals Galaxy A41's price and availability in Europe
On the inside, the Galaxy A41 is quite uninteresting, as Samsung opted for a MediaTek Helio P65 processor. The good news is the phone packs 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. More importantly, Samsung Galaxy A41 boasts a large 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and a triple camera setup on the back (48MP+8MP+5MP).
As far as the price goes, Samsung announced the Galaxy A41 will be available for purchase in the UK for £270, whereas customers in Germany will be able to pick one up for €300. The Galaxy A41 is expected to hit the shelves in Europe sometime in May, so probably about a month from now.