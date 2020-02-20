Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 20, 2020, 3:45 AM
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Today, a ton of Samsung customers and users were spooked by a mysterious notification. For some reason, their Find My Mobile app has pushed a message that simply says "1".

This has happened on various devices in many different countries and regions. Even the Galaxy S10+ in the office had the weird notification in its shade. Tapping on it does nothing and it disappears as quickly as it appeared.


A lot of users were spooked, thinking that it's a hacking attempt at their phone or that someone has hijacked their Samsung account. Don't panic — seeing as how widespread this is, it seems to be a server mistake at Samsung HQ. It just happened to send a notification to everybody — either it was a fluke or somebody pressed the wrong button.

We have asked Samsung for an official statement on the matter and will update this space accordingly.

Thanks for bringing this to our attention, Jan

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

Back_from_beyond
Reply

3. Back_from_beyond

Posts: 1489; Member since: Sep 04, 2015

Happened to me about an hour ago. So weird. I haven't even got it turned on.

posted on 31 min ago

yousef.91
Reply

2. yousef.91

Posts: 3; Member since: Sep 04, 2015

It happened to me today my Samsung galaxy a51

posted on 39 min ago

Sparkxster
Reply

1. Sparkxster

Posts: 1270; Member since: Mar 31, 2017

It happened to me yesterday I received that strange '1' notification from find my mobile it creeped me out! I tapped it and it did nothing glad to know it was a server error.

posted on 42 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless