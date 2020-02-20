Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide





This has happened on various devices in many different countries and regions. Even the Galaxy S10+ in the office had the weird notification in its shade. Tapping on it does nothing and it disappears as quickly as it appeared.









A lot of users were spooked , thinking that it's a hacking attempt at their phone or that someone has hijacked their Samsung account. Don't panic — seeing as how widespread this is, it seems to be a server mistake at Samsung HQ. It just happened to send a notification to everybody — either it was a fluke or somebody pressed the wrong button.





We have asked Samsung for an official statement on the matter and will update this space accordingly.





