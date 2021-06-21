Samsung Display sees its first strike ever!0
Workers at the display manufacturer have gone on strike marking the first one in its history (h/t SamMobile). The catalyst for this turn of events is a disagreement regarding a requested wage increase. The labor union demands a base salary increase of 6.8%, but the demand got rejected by management, who offered a 4.5% increase instead.
However, in May 2020, it officially announced the “no labor union” policy will be no more. That change in company politics led to the creation of the labor union. It consists of around 2,400 workers, which translates to 10% of Samsung Display’s workforce.
But then again, it would be wrong to think that Samsung has not predicted and prepared for such events. Especially after the "Crown Prince of Samsung" Lee Jae-yong promised the company will strictly comply with labor laws and guarantee three fundamental labor rights of workers.
Nevertheless, some think this strike might become the first domino in creating a chain reaction, setting the stage for others to follow in different parts of Samsung.