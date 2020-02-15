SEGA to launch new Sonic mobile game, pre-registrations live now

Unlike Sonic Runners and Sonic Dash, two very popular endless runners, SEGA's next Sonic game offers a lot more when it comes to gameplay. Suggestively named “Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020,” the game lets Android and iOS users play no less than 15 different Olympic Games events with various iconic characters.
But you're not going to simply play through the sports events and not give a damn about any of the Sonic characters. There's a story behind Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020, one that involves Sonic and his mates competing against Dr. Eggman and band of misfits, who has taken over the Japanese capital city.
Here are all 15 Olympic Games events that you will be able to enjoy in the game: 100m, 400m Hurdles, Javelin Throw, Archery, Karate, Diving, Shooting, Sport Climbing, Fencing, Trampoline, Hammer Throw, Table Tennis, Long Jump, BMX and Badminton.
The game will be launched on Android and iOS on May 7, but the game is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store
. SEGA says Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 will be free, but in-app purchase will be necessary to play it entirely.
Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020
