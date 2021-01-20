Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Retro Galaxy Buds Pro cases pop-up, but you can't get one

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 20, 2021, 8:11 AM
Retro Galaxy Buds Pro cases pop-up, but you can't get one
Announced at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event and released on January 15, the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds are the latest and greatest in personal wireless audio from the Korean manufacturer. They pack plenty of convenience features, they sound crisp and clear, and offer strong battery life as well.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
It appears that Samsung wants to add a pinch of nostalgia to its state-of-the-art audio product with a series of retro cases. There are two models available and they resemble the SGH-E700 and the SGH-T100 flip phones from the early 2000s. The protective covers encase the Buds Pro default cover and when you flip it open, you should feel as if you operate a clamshell phone.


Sadly, these cute cases are only available in South Korea as an option (costing 33,000 won or around $30) when you purchase a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. You can get one of the Anycall retro cases if you live in South Korea - the offer is valid until the end of January. Meanwhile, there is no information on whether these retro cases could potentially make their way to other parts of the world. A real shame.

