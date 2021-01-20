Retro Galaxy Buds Pro cases pop-up, but you can’t get one

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





It appears that Samsung wants to add a pinch of nostalgia to its state-of-the-art audio product with a series of retro cases. There are two models available and they resemble the SGH-E700 and the SGH-T100 flip phones from the early 2000s. The protective covers encase the Buds Pro default cover and when you flip it open, you should feel as if you operate a clamshell phone.







Sadly, these cute cases are only available in South Korea as an option (costing 33,000 won or around $30) when you purchase a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. You can get one of the Anycall retro cases if you live in South Korea - the offer is valid until the end of January. Meanwhile, there is no information on whether these retro cases could potentially make their way to other parts of the world. A real shame.