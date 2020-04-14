Razer teases Pokemon fans with Pikachu-themed earbuds

The Pikachu-themed earbuds feature 13mm drivers and last about 3 hours on a single charge. The cool-looking charging case will provide five additional charges, and there's a little black strap to carry the Poke Ball around and show off. There's no active noise cancelation, but the earbuds do have IPX4 protection from splashes, although you probably won't wander about catching Pokémon in the rain anytime soon.The Pokémon earbuds and charging case will make a debut in China on April 16 for the equivalent of $120. It's still not clear if Razer is planning an international release, and it may very well depend on how well the accessory sells in China.