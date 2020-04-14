Razer teases Pokemon fans with Pikachu-themed earbuds

The Pokémon franchise is turning 25 this year, and no matter if you're a fan or not, you have to acknowledge the impact of this Japanese invention on the world. From the cute manga and anime series to the Pokémon Go craze affecting millions regardless of gender or age. Now Razer
hops on the Pokémon merchandise train with new Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds
.
There's not much to be said about the earbuds' audio specs and performance, although they look quite similar to the Razer Hammerhead model. The most important feature, however, is the charging case, which resembles a Poké Ball. The earbuds are bright yellow with a Pikachu silhouette on a black background. You will turn heads and get recognized by other Pokémon fans with these, but they most likely won't rock your audio world.
The Pikachu-themed earbuds feature 13mm drivers and last about 3 hours on a single charge. The cool-looking charging case will provide five additional charges, and there's a little black strap to carry the Poke Ball around and show off. There's no active noise cancelation, but the earbuds do have IPX4 protection from splashes, although you probably won't wander about catching Pokémon in the rain anytime soon.
The Pokémon earbuds and charging case will make a debut in China on April 16 for the equivalent of $120. It's still not clear if Razer is planning an international release, and it may very well depend on how well the accessory sells in China.
