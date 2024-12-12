REDMAGIC 10 launching soon: ultimate power starting at $649, reserve yours today!

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Advertorial by REDMAGIC: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

The new REDMAGIC phone is ready for launch, and it’s coming with over-the-top, premium-class hardware enhancements, and a few world-firsts for smartphones.

REDMAGIC is a gamer-oriented brand, and its phones reflect that thoroughly. Everything about the new REDMAGIC 10 Pro, from design to display, from hardware to gaming triggers, from the speakers to the battery screams “heavy duty”. So, let’s take it from the top:

Top-tier hardware with custom optimizations


It is hardly a surprise that the new REDMAGIC 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite — the first 3 nm chip by Qualcomm that absolutely crushed benchmark scores when it came out.

REDMAGIC 10 Pro ensures that the chip will continue to deliver high scores for prolonged sessions with a custom liquid metal composite (typically found in gaming laptops or high-end desktops) transferring the heat away to a vapor chamber and a graphene sheet. The cherry on top is a 23,000 RPM high-speed fan.

REDMAGIC 10 Pro also has a custom co-chip inside — the Red Core R3 is an AI chip that provides double frame insertion (smooths out animations even more), 2K upscaling, smart power and thermal management, and AI-assisted stabilization.

It’s no surprise that we get plenty of memory, too. The REDMAGIC 10 comes in the following configurations — 12GB / 256GB, 16GB / 512GB, and 24GB / 1TB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 memory.

Reserve your REDMAGIC 10 Pro today, get $30 off on launch


A clean, pristine rectangular design




Looking at the REDMAGIC 10 from the front, you will see a huge, rectangular display with a very thin, 1.25 mm bezel all around . That all leads to a screen-to-body ratio of 95.3% — a record-breaking number, ensuring that the phone body around that display is packed as tight as possible. You will also notice that the image on screen is complete, there’s no cutout or notch for the selfie camera — because it’s hidden under the display and only shows up when you need it!

But the design continues the clean lines around the back, too. There’s no camera bump and the REDMAGIC 10 is completely flat. So, whether you want to lay it on a table, hold it for prolonged gaming time, or attach a controller to it, you can rest assured that there will be no elements that get in the way of your fingers or any accessories.

And yes, it’s a gaming phone, so you have shoulder triggers embedded in the frame. A dedicated hardware button will put you in gaming mode and exclude any distractions you don’t want — the REDMAGIC 10 basically turns into a handheld console with the flick of a switch.

Massive screen, minimum glare


The display on the front is a 1.5k AMOLED panel — with a resolution of 2688 x 1216 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. But, you know, this is a gaming phone, so we can’t stop there. It has an average touch sampling rate of 960Hz — your touches, taps, and swipes will pretty much register instantly, which is awesome for gaming, but also makes the phone feel incredibly responsive in the day-to-day.

The screen has an ultra-thin anti-glare polarizer and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for comfortable viewing in all scenarios.

Biggest battery on a gaming phone




All of this is supported by a massive 7,050mAh battery in the back of the phone. Thanks to a 25% increase in density, its size is still the same, but the capacity has increased immensely. That’s a lot of battery, but the good news is that the REDMAGIC 10 supports up to 100W fast charging. It comes with a neat 80W GaN charger in the box.

Interested in the REDMAGIC 10? Well, you can reserve yours from December 12th to December 17th for $1 and get $30 off the sale price when it becomes available on the 18th of December. Regular MSRP starts at $649 for the 12GB / 256GB model.

