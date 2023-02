Questionable rumor claims Samsung will finally take on the iPhone 14 Pro... in 2024

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $830 off with extra credit! With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for just $550 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! $830 off (60%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1379 99 Pre-order at Samsung With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $500! Samsung offers a free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $100 preorder credit to arrive at up to $620 savings with a trade-in! $620 off (55%) Trade-in Gift $499 99 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab the Galaxy S23 for just $350 with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump! The same bonus credit from the exclusive offer here, gratis storage tiers, and up to $350 trade-in start the Galaxy S23 price at just $350! That includes a $100 store credit for accessories and Samsung-exclusive colors like Lime or Graphite you can only get at its store! $510 off (59%) Trade-in Gift $349 99 $859 99 Pre-order at Samsung

Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup has finally launched. With it, the battle for the title of best Android flagships for 2023 has officially begun.The Galaxy S23 is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The latter is the most powerful processor in an Android device ever, but it still falls short of Apple’s A16, the SoC inside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max , at least in terms of benchmarks. Luckily, a new rumor indicates that next year’s Galaxy S24 should finally be able to beat the A16.According to a rather shady leak that has surfaced via Meeco and was subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article , the Galaxy S24 should ostensibly be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and should offer about 20% better performance than its predecessor.Additionally, according to the source, the benchmarks of the processor that will purportedly power the S24 are slightly better than those of the A16 inside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max (i.e. +3% single-core score and +15% multi-core score). This would theoretically finally allow Samsung to close the benchmark gap between the S series and the iPhone.However, before Samsung fans rejoice, two things are worth mentioning. Firstly, the A16 is a rather modest upgrade over the A15, as it uses the same chip architecture. The A17 on the other hand is expected to introduce a bigger increase in performance because of the adoption of TSMC’s 3nm process.Thus, while Samsung might surpass Apple’s iPhone from 2022 in 2024, Apple will, in the meantime, have made a much more powerful iPhone 15 . The real question that we should be asking is how the A17 will score in benchmark tests.