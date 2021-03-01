Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Games

Queen: Rock Tour is a new free game that lets you "perform" with the iconic band

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 01, 2021, 9:17 AM
Legendary rock group Queen released their first game ever. Queen: Rock Tour is developed by Gameloft and includes twenty of the band’s biggest hits and stages from all over the world on which the group performed.

Queen: Rock Tour is similar to Guitar Hero and Piano tiles, which are also rhythm games. 
The goal of the game is to collect as many points as you can by putting on the best Queen performance ever.

There are four different colors of tiles, and each corresponds to a different sound - guitar, drums, vocals, or bass. You must tap the right tile at the right time in sync with the music, and the more accurate you are, the more points you collect. 

Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, I Want to Break Free and We Are The Champions are only some of the twenty Queen hits that you can play on.


Queen: Rock Tour also features many official outfits and customizable accessories. You can also customize different staging, songs, outfits and styles so you can make the performance one of a kind. The game is flashy and colorful so it catches the attention easily. It is easy to play and brings new life to the band’s discography. 
 
Queen: Rock Tour captures the history of the band. The levels of the rhythm game are divided by years and cities. Four of the city stages featured in the game are famous venues in London, Tokyo, Houston and Rio de Janeiro. For example, the first level is titled Queen/Queen II - London, 1974 and the rest of the levels follow chronological order.  

The new game is created with young audiences in mind. One of its missions is to introduce Queen’s legacy to the younger generation. 

Queen: Rock Tour is made by Universal Music Group and Hollywood Records and developed by Gameloft, one of the biggest mobile games maker.

You can download the game for free and play to three songs in one city. Unlocking all twenty songs and all cities costs $2.99.


Download Queen: Rock Tour on:

