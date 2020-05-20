Secure your internet and keep your online habits private with PureVPN's exclusive deal

Advertorial by PureVPN: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





But maybe you don’t feel like your online activities require extra effort and expense to be hidden, so what else is a VPN good for?



Stream from anywhere without annoying restrictions

One of the best features VPNs offers is that they let you choose the country from which you’ll appear to be using the internet from. This way you can use websites and services that are blocked in some regions. So, if you travel abroad but still want to use your US Netflix account, you pick the United States and voila! Or maybe you don’t live in the States at all but want to benefit from the richer options Netflix and other streaming services like Disney+ provide there. A quick switch from the PureVPN app and it’s as if you’re there.

Travelers can benefit from more than just using their homeland services. Connecting to public Wi-Fi networks at airports or cafes can be risky as those can be compromised easily. The VPN is like a tunnel that takes your data directly to where you want it to go, bypassing any potential traps along the way.

PureVPN can secure the whole family's devices

PureVPN is not only for your smartphone either. Besides the iOS and Android apps, you can use with on your laptop or desktop PC with the Chrome or Firefox extensions. A single PureVPN account allows for 10 multi-logins. That means 10 different devices can use the service at the same time, easily covering the needs of a family of four.



And you’ll want to use it on everything too because the benefits extend beyond security. PureVPN has dedicated servers for streaming, bypassing any speed throttling your internet provider might be trying to impose. It can also benefit your gaming experience, regardless if it’s on mobile, PC or console. By reducing your ping and lag, it gives you that competitive edge you need in high-paced online games.



The mobile PureVPN client gives you plenty of options to customize the way you use it. For example, the feature Split Tunneling lets you select individual apps that will use the VPN while any other traffic will go through your default internet connection. That way you can avoid certain geo-restrictions and still receive curated content relevant to your actual location.







There’s a reason VPN apps have become so popular recently and it’s because they’ve become a necessity if we want to enjoy restriction-free and secure internet no matter where we are. Our data has become a commodity and we have to make sure we’re doing our part to keep it protected.



