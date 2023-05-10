Productivity champ Surface Pro 9 is a whopping $300 off

For basic tasks, any high-end tablet from Apple, Samsung, or Microsoft would do. But, if you want a convertible device that can keep up with your work demands, Microsoft's Surface Pro slates are incomparable. Amazon currently has the the company's Intel Surface Pro 9 on sale.





The Surface Pro 9 rocks a large 13 inches screen which is pretty spacious and ideal for getting serious work done. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid visuals.





Surface Pro 9 16GB 512GB 13 inches 120Hz | 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | 15.5 hours of battery life | 1080p front facing camera | 10.0MP rear camera | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports | Windows 11 Home $300 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





The variant on sale is underpinned by the Intel 12th Gen i7 processor and has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of removable storage. It has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is one more USB-C port than the iPad Pro. It also has a Surface Connect port, which can be used to connect the Surface Dock which has multiple ports.





The performance is impressive but what's more impressive is that this tablet runs Windows 11 and can run desktop-level apps. The Surface Pro 9 is primarily an ultraportable laptop. In contrast, Apple's iPad Pros are more of tablets, and even though their M-series chips give them desktop-level power, there is no way to put all that power to meaningful use. Sure, the company has steadily been making things better, but it's still not at the same level as the Surface Pro.





Meanwhile, there isn't really anything that the iPad Pro can do and the Surface Pro can't. So, if you want a productivity-oriented tablet, the Surface Pro 9 is the obvious choice, especially now that it's on sale.





The aforementioned model usually retails for $1,899.99 but it's currently $300 off. That's admittedly still a lot of money, but you'd be paying roughly the same or more for a high-end laptop. Moreover, the device will easily last you more than five years.





The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 has a claimed battery life of up to 15.5 hours. It features the Windows Hello face authentication camera for convenient user authentication. The cameras are also pretty outstanding by tablet standards.