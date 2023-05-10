Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Productivity champ Surface Pro 9 is a whopping $300 off

Windows Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Productivity champ Surface Pro 9 is a whopping $300 off
For basic tasks, any high-end tablet from Apple, Samsung, or Microsoft would do. But, if you want a convertible device that can keep up with your work demands, Microsoft's Surface Pro slates are incomparable. Amazon currently has the the company's Intel Surface Pro 9 on sale.

The Surface Pro 9 rocks a large 13 inches screen which is pretty spacious and ideal for getting serious work done. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid visuals.

Surface Pro 9 16GB 512GB

13 inches 120Hz | 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | 15.5 hours of battery life | 1080p front facing camera | 10.0MP rear camera | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports | Windows 11 Home
$300 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

The variant on sale is underpinned by the Intel 12th Gen i7 processor and has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of removable storage. It has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is one more USB-C port than the iPad Pro. It also has a Surface Connect port, which can be used to connect the Surface Dock which has multiple ports.

The performance is impressive but what's more impressive is that this tablet runs Windows 11 and can run desktop-level apps. The Surface Pro 9 is primarily an ultraportable laptop. In contrast, Apple's iPad Pros are more of tablets, and even though their M-series chips give them desktop-level power, there is no way to put all that power to meaningful use. Sure, the company has steadily been making things better, but it's still not at the same level as the Surface Pro.

Meanwhile, there isn't really anything that the iPad Pro can do and the Surface Pro can't. So, if you want a productivity-oriented tablet, the Surface Pro 9 is the obvious choice, especially now that it's on sale.

The aforementioned model usually retails for $1,899.99 but it's currently $300 off. That's admittedly still a lot of money, but you'd be paying roughly the same or more for a high-end laptop. Moreover, the device will easily last you more than five years.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 has a claimed battery life of up to 15.5 hours. It features the Windows Hello face authentication camera for convenient user authentication. The cameras are also pretty outstanding by tablet standards.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless