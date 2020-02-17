iOS Apple Deals

Apple iPhone 7 32GB drops to just $200 in prepaid deal

by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 17, 2020, 11:16 PM
Even though it's been launched four years ago, Apple's iPhone 7 holds up on its own, so if you're on the fence on whether or not you should buy a very cheap, yet old iPhone, keep in mind that Apple's products are recognized for their longevity and for not losing too much of their initial value over the years.

These days, the price of a brand new Apple iPhone 7 ranges between $350 and $400, but prepaid carriers offer one for just $200 if you're willing to switch to one of them. Straight Talk and Simple Mobile have many deals on older iPhones, and the iPhone 7 is very cheap if you decide to switch carriers.

For example, Straight Talk's iPhone 7 32GB is now available for just $200 at Walmart. Simple Mobile is matching the deal on Amazon, so if you prefer one carrier to the other, you can go ahead and buy it, the price is great.

And if you change your mind and want a newer iPhone that's still sold by Apple, you can always trade in your newly acquired iPhone 7. The trade-in value of an iPhone 7 can go up to $170 if it's in very good condition, so you won't be losing too much of your money.
