Portable beast Surface Pro 7+ is $330 off & comes with a free keyboard for a limited time

If you find yourself moving from one device to another throughout the day and want a tablet that can easily replace your laptop, Best Buy has steeply discounted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus. In addition to that, the retailer will also include the latest Black Type Cover for free with every purchase.





The Surface Pro 7 Plus might not be Microsoft's latest convertible laptop, but the little beast is still a competitive offering. The model on sale is powered by the Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor and it has ample horsepower for everyday productivity work and will also keep casual gamers happy.





Surface Pro 7+ 8GB 128GB 12.3-inch screen | 11th Gen Intel® Core i3 processor | 15 hours of battery life | USB-C | USB-A | 3.5mm headphone jack | MicroSD| Removable SSD | 5MP front camera | 8MP rear camera | Windows Hello face authentication $330 off (35%) Gift $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy





The SSD is removable, making the Surface Pro 7 Plus the only decent tablet that gives you the flexibility of replacing the storage drive. And unlike Apple's iPads, it also has a MicroSD slot.





It is saddled with various ports including a USB-C port, USB-A, and Surface Connect port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack so you won't have to go through the hassle of buying wireless earbuds.





The device sports a 12.3-inch screen and there is an integrated kickstand that can be set to an almost flat position. You can easily place it on your side table, dining table, kitchen counter, and your lap.





Since the Surface Pro 7 Plus runs the Windows operating system, it doesn't feel restrictive like other tablets and supports the traditional software that's usually required for office work.





The 8GB/128GB Surface Pro 7 Plus costs $929.99 but Best Buy has knocked the price down to $599.99, giving you a chance to save $330. And that's not all. The retailer will also give you the Black Type Cover keyboard accessory, which separately costs $130, for free, bumping up the savings to $460.





The deal expires in 12 hours, so grab it quickly if you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a free keyboard and all-day battery life.