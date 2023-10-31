Porsche is teaming up with Google to integrate Maps, Assistant, and more into its vehicles
Google's fingerprints are all over our daily tech routine—phones, tablets, wearables, smart TVs, and even cars. Billions worldwide are riding the Google wave daily. And guess what? More companies are jumping on the bandwagon, integrating the Google ecosystem into their products.
Porsche and Google recently inked a deal, giving the green light for the German automaker to spice up its vehicles with Google services, as Android Headlines reports. The integration, laid out in the company's official announcement, includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other apps available through the Google Play Store.
Looking forward, Porsche aims to integrate ecosystems from different providers into its vehicles through standardized interfaces and platforms. The PCM is poised to become an integral part of the digital ecosystem for Porsche customers worldwide, marking Google integration as the next step in Porsche's digital journey. The collaboration between Porsche and Google is positioned as a long-term venture.
“We’re excited to partner with Porsche on their goal to bring innovative and helpful in-vehicle experiences to their customers,“ remarks Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google.
The healthy competition among tech giants in the automotive sector is evident. Android Auto underwent a significant overhaul earlier this year, now enabling tasks like opening your garage door. Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to unveil the next-gen CarPlay in 2023, offering control over everything from the car radio to the A/C and seat positions.
Porsche's upcoming vehicle generations will seamlessly incorporate Google services, covering navigation, speech capabilities, and the expansive app ecosystem. Production is scheduled to kick off in the mid-decade. Existing Porsche customers need not worry—the familiar user interface of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system will persist, receiving regular online updates to ensure continuous functionality.
Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, emphasizes the importance of a seamless digital experience for their customers. He states, “Our customers fulfill a dream with our vehicles. In addition to timeless design and exceptional performance, they also want a seamless digital experience. This blended ecosystem results from the integration of platforms and apps that customers know from their end devices.”
The trend of automakers aligning with tech firms is gaining momentum globally, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay becoming commonplace in almost every new vehicle. The deepening collaboration between tech companies and automakers promises various benefits for customers, such as running mobile apps on your car’s info system.
