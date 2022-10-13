Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch now available

Google
2
One week after Google’s October hardware event, the plethora of devices which the company announced are already hitting store shelves worldwide. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making their debut alongside the Pixel Watch, Google’s first and only wearable to date.

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 discount

The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat!
$670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$229
$899
Buy at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 is made even more affordable by Best Buy

Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy!
$470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift
$129
$599
Buy at BestBuy

The Pixel 7, the smaller smartphone in the Pixel lineup, is available in only 2 configurations, with both featuring the same 8GB of RAM. The 128GB version of the handset costs $599, while the 256GB one - $699.

The Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s flagship for 2022, features 3 storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB), all of which boast the same 12GB of RAM. The baseline configuration costs $899, the midrange one - $999, while the high-end model - a whopping $1,099.

It should be noted that the amount of RAM is not the only thing that separates the two Pixel models. While both devices are in fact powered by the same processor (the Tensor G2 SoC), there are a number of important distinctions between the two smartphones. For a full breakdown, you can read our dedicated comparison.

The Pixel Watch comes in only 1 size (i.e. 41mm), but has both a Wi-Fi only version and Wi-Fi + Cellular one. The former has a $349 price tag, while the latter will cost users some $50 more, for a grand total of $399.

Preorder the first Google Pixel Watch!

Google's first try at a smart timepiece, the Pixel Watch, offers great value for money as it comes with a big display, and health and fitness sensors.
$349
Pre-order at BestBuy

Across the pond, Google’s new devices will be slightly more expensive. For example, the Pixel 7 starts at €649 (approximately $635) in the EU, and £599 (approximately $677) in the UK. 

That is to be expected, however, and the premium non-American consumers will be asked to pay is quite lower than the one asked for by other American companies. For reference, the latest hardware launched by Apple is 20-30% more expensive in some European markets.
