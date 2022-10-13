Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch now available
One week after Google’s October hardware event, the plethora of devices which the company announced are already hitting store shelves worldwide. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making their debut alongside the Pixel Watch, Google’s first and only wearable to date.
The Pixel 7, the smaller smartphone in the Pixel lineup, is available in only 2 configurations, with both featuring the same 8GB of RAM. The 128GB version of the handset costs $599, while the 256GB one - $699.
It should be noted that the amount of RAM is not the only thing that separates the two Pixel models. While both devices are in fact powered by the same processor (the Tensor G2 SoC), there are a number of important distinctions between the two smartphones. For a full breakdown, you can read our dedicated comparison.
Across the pond, Google’s new devices will be slightly more expensive. For example, the Pixel 7 starts at €649 (approximately $635) in the EU, and £599 (approximately $677) in the UK.
That is to be expected, however, and the premium non-American consumers will be asked to pay is quite lower than the one asked for by other American companies. For reference, the latest hardware launched by Apple is 20-30% more expensive in some European markets.
The Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s flagship for 2022, features 3 storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB), all of which boast the same 12GB of RAM. The baseline configuration costs $899, the midrange one - $999, while the high-end model - a whopping $1,099.
The Pixel Watch comes in only 1 size (i.e. 41mm), but has both a Wi-Fi only version and Wi-Fi + Cellular one. The former has a $349 price tag, while the latter will cost users some $50 more, for a grand total of $399.
