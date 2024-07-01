Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Pixel 6 is dead for some users after a factory reset and Google is giving mixed signals

By
0comments
Pixel 6 is dead for some users after a factory reset and Google is giving mixed signals
When the Pixel 6 was first released, it was an immensely buggy phone, but nearly three years later, almost all of those issues have been ironed out, only for a bigger one to crop up.

According to complaints on Reddit and Google support forums, many Pixel 6 owners found that they unintentionally bricked their phones after factory resetting them.

The problem apparently affects all phones in the series, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.


What happened in most cases is that a Pixel 6 unit was factory reset, but it booted up with a black screen. After retries, users got an error that said "tune2fs" was missing. This is an advanced Unix command for adjusting tunable parameters.

Now it boots into a black screen with amber/red text at the top saying
"Android Recoverygoogle/raven_beta/ravenVanillaIceCream/AP31.240426.023.B4/11882682 user/release-keys"

If I hit try again I get the same screen, and Factory Data Reset doesn't work and gives 
"ERROR: recovery: [libfs_mgr] Unable to enable ext4 verity on/dev/block/platform/14700000.ufs/by-name/metadata because /sysetm/bin/tune2fs is missing.
ArrogantSquirrelz, Reddit, June 2024

Even Android Flash tools, which let you update software by connecting your device to a computer, don't seem to be helping, so users are at a loss for what to do.

I have the same issue with my pixel 6.. No matter what I try - Flash.google, pixel Repair or Pixel flasher or adb tools or sideload, I get the same error.
scorp171, Reddit, June 2024

It's unlikely that a recent software update was responsible for the problem, as not all affected devices are on the same operating system versions. Some users who complained to Google about the issue were apparently told that a motherboard issue was responsible for the problem and the company wouldn't be able to repair a bricked phone for free if the unit was out of warranty.

This of course didn't go down well with users, who believe that the issue is software related and Google must fix it.

Google might reconsider the decision though as it's currently investigating the problem. A Google Product Expert has said that this is a known issue, meaning a significant number of handsets have been affected.

After escalation the team informed us that this is a known issue currently under investigation. I'll post updates here as soon as I receive them.
Detlef M, Pixel Product Expert, June 2024

Of course, just because Google is currently investigating the problem doesn't necessarily mean it will come up with a solution customers will be okay with, but it's still a step in the right direction.

Needless to say, if you happen to own any of the affected devices, you should avoid factory resetting them for the time being.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

