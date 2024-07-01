Pixel 6 is dead for some users after a factory reset and Google is giving mixed signals

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Pixel 6





ArrogantSquirrelz, Reddit, June 2024



Even Android Flash tools, which let you update software by connecting your device to a computer, don't seem to be helping, so users are at a loss for what to do.





scorp171, Reddit, June 2024



It's unlikely that a recent software update was responsible for the problem, as not all affected devices are on the same operating system versions. Some users who complained to Google about the issue were apparently told that a motherboard issue was responsible for the problem and the company wouldn't be able to repair a bricked phone for free if the unit was out of warranty.



This of course didn't go down well with users, who believe that the issue is software related and Google must fix it.



Recommended Stories It's unlikely that a recent software update was responsible for the problem, as not all affected devices are on the same operating system versions. Some users who complained to Google about the issue were apparently told that a motherboard issue was responsible for the problem and the company wouldn't be able to repair a bricked phone for free if the unit was out of warranty.This of course didn't go down well with users, who believe that the issue is software related and Google must fix it.Google might reconsider the decision though as it's currently investigating the problem. A Google Product Expert has said that this is a known issue, meaning a significant number of handsets have been affected.





Detlef M, Pixel Product Expert, June 2024

Of course, just because Google is currently investigating the problem doesn't necessarily mean it will come up with a solution customers will be okay with, but it's still a step in the right direction.

Needless to say, if you happen to own any of the affected devices, you should avoid factory resetting them for the time being. Needless to say, if you happen to own any of the affected devices, you should avoid factory resetting them for the time being.

What happened in most cases is that aunit was factory reset, but it booted up with a black screen. After retries, users got an error that said "tune2fs" was missing. This is an advanced Unix command for adjusting tunable parameters.