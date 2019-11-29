Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Pick up these Anker power banks for an incredible price on Amazon today

Recent flagships have stellar battery life on the most part, but having an extra reservoir of juice is never a bad idea in our digital world. This Black Friday, a number of powerful external batteries from Anker are on sale at up to 43% off the list price.

The smallest and most compact of the bunch is the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000PD, which offers 10,000mAh of juice in a slim form factor- enough to charge most phones twice and probably enough to top up your tablet, too. It’s also got dual charging ports, with a USB-C plug that supports Power Delivery fast-charging and offers speeds of up to 18W. It charges quickly, recharges quickly, and it’ll probably sell out quickly too, so take a look before the deal ends today. The PowerCore Slim is $26, almost 40% off the normal $42 price tag.
 

For just a few more dollars, you can also pick up Anker’s PowerCore 20100mAh, with more than twice the capacity. It’s a bit chunkier and doesn’t support the blazing-fast charging its smaller brother does, but it’s got enough juice to fully charge the iPhone 11 more than 6 times in a still-compact size. Today’s it’s only $31, which is 25% off.


Finally, also on sale is one of Anker’s biggest portable chargers, the PowerCore 26800, which packs in 26,800mAh, or enough to charge an iPad Pro three times. It’s over a pound in weight, but still manages to be sleek and compact, with an elegant design. It supports 20W charging to fill up that colossal capacity in a flash, which will then probably be enough to keep your phone running for a week. It’s normally 66 dollars, but the Amazon deals knocks almost half off that price, as the power bank is on sale for just $37.


These Anker deals are some of the best prices we’ve seen for reliable, high-capacity external batteries. Check here for a roundup of more great Black Friday deals from Amazon, or here for a roundup of all the best Black Friday deals from everywhere. Happy shopping, folks.

