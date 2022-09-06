 Photos of the official Apple cases for the iPhone 14 leaked - PhoneArena
By this time tomorrow, we will have finally seen the new iPhone 14 lineup. Additionally, odds are, many will have made up their minds about buying one. Naturally, you will have to wait a couple of days before you get your hands on your flashy new smartphone, but what will you do after you are done appreciating its (old) design?

Put a case on it, most likely. And Apple has you… covered (pun intended). While Apple is rather predictable when it comes to the colors of its devices, with its cases the Cupertino company does enjoy changing patterns quite a bit across generations.

This year seems to be no exception. Apple has once again dabbled with colors if the leaks are to be believed. Earlier today, tech tipster Majin Bu shared in a tweet photos of what appear to be the new official Apple cases. Just as before, there are two main variants: one made out of leather and another - out of silicone.



When it comes to the silicone cases there seem to be 8 possible variations: Midnight (i.e. black), Succulent (a light shade of green), Chalk Pink (a pink pastel), Red, Lilac (a light purple), Sun Glow (yellow), Stormblue (a vivid blue) and Elderberry (a deep purple). It is unknown if these will be the official names.

The leather cases come in only 6 shades. As usual, the colors of the leather cases are much more toned-down. There is Black, Midnight Blue (a very dark shade of blue), Fir Green (between green and gray) and three different shades of brown - Bright Orange, Brown and Golden Brown. Once again, it is not certain whether these are the final names.

It should be noted that both case variants with all their corresponding shades will be available to the entire iPhone 14 lineup.
