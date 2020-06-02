PhoneArena Battery Test Results





This has allowed us to build a database of all the phones that we have tested in the last few years and on this page you will find all the results summarized in a table.





But let's start by talking about how we perform our battery testing. First, we make sure that all phones are tested without a SIM card and all conditions are equal as much as possible. One important step to ensuring that is that we set the brightness level of phones to a fixed level of 200 nits using specialized display color meter and professional software. This is a brightness level that ensures comfortable use indoors as the most common use case.





Our first test is the Web browsing battery test. It loads up the same set of webpages on all of the phones and then scrolls up and down to simulate real-world use. This is the lightest of our tests as it doesn't put a big load on the processor.





Our second test is the YouTube video streaming battery test. We load up the same video playlist on all of the phones. This is a more intense test that uses more resources, and it provides a valuable and different perspective on battery life that those who watch a lot of video on their phone will appreciate.





3D Gaming battery test. In this test we load up the same 3D game environment on all of the phones and ensure that all the phones run at the same graphics settings. While the other two tests stress the CPU of a phone, this one also puts a significant load on the GPU and it is particularly useful for gamers.



With this in mind, here are the scores:

Major phone releases battery life *all phones tested at 60Hz screen refresh rate

Browsing test Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 12h 54 min

8h 58 min

7h 30 min

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 8h 41 min

6h 27 min

6h 38 min

Apple iPhone 11 11h 26 min

7h 13 min

7h 37 min

Apple iPhone SE (2020) 9h 5 min

4h 45 min

4h 59 min

Apple iPhone XS Max 8h 33 min

5h 25 min

No data

Apple iPhone XS 7h 49 min

4h 42 min

No data

Apple iPhone XR 11h 8 min

5h 50 min

4h 35 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min

10h 29 min

9h 12 min

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 12h 40 min

9h 53 min

8h 26 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 12h 12 min

10h 20 min

7h 43 min

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 11h 38 min

8h 2 min

No data

Samsung Galaxy Note10 10h 43 min

7h 45 min

No data

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 10h 33 min

8h 56 min

8h 7 min

Samsung Galaxy S10 8h 9 min

7h 18 min

5h 35 min

Samsung Galaxy S10e 9h 26 min

7h 50 min

6h 35 min

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8h 26 min

6h 40 min

7h 46 min

Google Pixel 4 XL 10h 46 min

7h 17 min

8h 4 min

Google Pixel 3a 9h 48 min

6h 30 min

No data

Google Pixel 3a XL 9h 54 min

8h 14 min

No data

OnePlus 8 Pro 10h 54 min

9h 15 min

10h 33 min

OnePlus 8 12h 15 min

9h 37 min

10h 16 min

OnePlus 7T 9h 52 min

8h 32 min

8h 48 min

LG G8X ThinQ 10h 57 min

11h 10 min

No data

High-Refresh Rate Phones battery life

Browsing test Higher is better Browsing test at 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min

10h 2 min

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 12h 40 min

8h 30 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 12h 12 min

7h 45 min

Google Pixel 4 XL 10h 46 min

No data

OnePlus 8 Pro 10h 54 min

10h

OnePlus 8 12h 15 min

No data

OnePlus 7T 9h 52 min

No data

Budget phones battery life

Browsing test Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Motorola Moto G8 Power 15h 54 min

8h 55 min

11h 34 min

Motorola Moto G8 13h 56 min

9h 14 min

7h 4 min

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite 12h 32 min

11h 24 min

11h 2 min

Motorola Moto G8 Plus 12h 54 min

7h 8 min

No data

Nokia 5.3 11h 53 min

9h 47 min

7h 27 min

Nokia 7.2 8h 20 min

7h 29 min

No data

Nokia 6.2 8h 6 min

7h 51 min

No data

Sony Xperia 10 II 11h 28 min

10h 58 min

6h 9 min

