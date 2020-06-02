PhoneArena Battery Test Results

Articles

We at PhoneArena take battery life testing seriously: we put all phones that we review through some rigorous testing.

This has allowed us to build a database of all the phones that we have tested in the last few years and on this page you will find all the results summarized in a table.

But let's start by talking about how we perform our battery testing. First, we make sure that all phones are tested without a SIM card and all conditions are equal as much as possible. One important step to ensuring that is that we set the brightness level of phones to a fixed level of 200 nits using specialized display color meter and professional software. This is a brightness level that ensures comfortable use indoors as the most common use case.

Our first test is the Web browsing battery test. It loads up the same set of webpages on all of the phones and then scrolls up and down to simulate real-world use. This is the lightest of our tests as it doesn't put a big load on the processor.

Our second test is the YouTube video streaming battery test. We load up the same video playlist on all of the phones. This is a more intense test that uses more resources, and it provides a valuable and different perspective on battery life that those who watch a lot of video on their phone will appreciate.

Our third test is the 3D Gaming battery test. In this test we load up the same 3D game environment on all of the phones and ensure that all the phones run at the same graphics settings. While the other two tests stress the CPU of a phone, this one also puts a significant load on the GPU and it is particularly useful for gamers.

With this in mind, here are the scores: 

Major phone releases battery life

*all phones tested at 60Hz screen refresh rate

Browsing test Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 12h 54 min
 8h 58 min
 7h 30 min
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 8h 41 min
 6h 27 min
 6h 38 min
Apple iPhone 11 11h 26 min
 7h 13 min
 7h 37 min
Apple iPhone SE (2020) 9h 5 min
 4h 45 min
 4h 59 min
Apple iPhone XS Max 8h 33 min
 5h 25 min
 No data
Apple iPhone XS 7h 49 min
 4h 42 min
 No data
Apple iPhone XR 11h 8 min
 5h 50 min
 4h 35 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min
 10h 29 min
 9h 12 min
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 12h 40 min
 9h 53 min
 8h 26 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 12h 12 min
 10h 20 min
 7h 43 min
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 11h 38 min
 8h 2 min
 No data
Samsung Galaxy Note10 10h 43 min
 7h 45 min
 No data
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 10h 33 min
 8h 56 min
 8h 7 min
Samsung Galaxy S10 8h 9 min
 7h 18 min
 5h 35 min
Samsung Galaxy S10e 9h 26 min
 7h 50 min
 6h 35 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8h 26 min
 6h 40 min
 7h 46 min
Google Pixel 4 XL 10h 46 min
 7h 17 min
 8h 4 min
Google Pixel 3a 9h 48 min
 6h 30 min
 No data
Google Pixel 3a XL 9h 54 min
 8h 14 min
 No data
OnePlus 8 Pro 10h 54 min
 9h 15 min
 10h 33 min
OnePlus 8 12h 15 min
 9h 37 min
 10h 16 min
OnePlus 7T 9h 52 min
 8h 32 min
 8h 48 min
LG G8X ThinQ 10h 57 min
 11h 10 min
 No data
High-Refresh Rate Phones battery life


Browsing test Higher is better Browsing test at 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min
 10h 2 min
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 12h 40 min
 8h 30 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 12h 12 min
 7h 45 min
Google Pixel 4 XL 10h 46 min
 No data
OnePlus 8 Pro 10h 54 min
 10h
OnePlus 8 12h 15 min
 No data
OnePlus 7T 9h 52 min
 No data
Budget phones battery life


Browsing test Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better
Motorola Moto G8 Power 15h 54 min
 8h 55 min
 11h 34 min
Motorola Moto G8 13h 56 min
 9h 14 min
 7h 4 min
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite 12h 32 min
 11h 24 min
 11h 2 min
Motorola Moto G8 Plus 12h 54 min
 7h 8 min
 No data
Nokia 5.3 11h 53 min
 9h 47 min
 7h 27 min
Nokia 7.2 8h 20 min
 7h 29 min
 No data
Nokia 6.2 8h 6 min
 7h 51 min
 No data
Sony Xperia 10 II 11h 28 min
 10h 58 min
 6h 9 min
