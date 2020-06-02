PhoneArena Battery Test Results
Jun 02, 2020, 5:31 AM
This has allowed us to build a database of all the phones that we have tested in the last few years and on this page you will find all the results summarized in a table.
Our second test is the YouTube video streaming battery test. We load up the same video playlist on all of the phones. This is a more intense test that uses more resources, and it provides a valuable and different perspective on battery life that those who watch a lot of video on their phone will appreciate.
Our third test is the 3D Gaming battery test. In this test we load up the same 3D game environment on all of the phones and ensure that all the phones run at the same graphics settings. While the other two tests stress the CPU of a phone, this one also puts a significant load on the GPU and it is particularly useful for gamers.
With this in mind, here are the scores:
Major phone releases battery life
*all phones tested at 60Hz screen refresh rate
|Browsing test Higher is better
|YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
|
12h 54 min
|
8h 58 min
|
7h 30 min
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
|
8h 41 min
|
6h 27 min
|
6h 38 min
|Apple iPhone 11
|
11h 26 min
|
7h 13 min
|
7h 37 min
|Apple iPhone SE (2020)
|
9h 5 min
|
4h 45 min
|
4h 59 min
|Apple iPhone XS Max
|
8h 33 min
|
5h 25 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone XS
|
7h 49 min
|
4h 42 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone XR
|
11h 8 min
|
5h 50 min
|
4h 35 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|
12h 23 min
|
10h 29 min
|
9h 12 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|
12h 40 min
|
9h 53 min
|
8h 26 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|
12h 12 min
|
10h 20 min
|
7h 43 min
|Samsung Galaxy Note10+
|
11h 38 min
|
8h 2 min
|
No data
|Samsung Galaxy Note10
|
10h 43 min
|
7h 45 min
|
No data
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|
10h 33 min
|
8h 56 min
|
8h 7 min
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|
8h 9 min
|
7h 18 min
|
5h 35 min
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|
9h 26 min
|
7h 50 min
|
6h 35 min
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|
8h 26 min
|
6h 40 min
|
7h 46 min
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|
10h 46 min
|
7h 17 min
|
8h 4 min
|Google Pixel 3a
|
9h 48 min
|
6h 30 min
|
No data
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|
9h 54 min
|
8h 14 min
|
No data
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|
10h 54 min
|
9h 15 min
|
10h 33 min
|OnePlus 8
|
12h 15 min
|
9h 37 min
|
10h 16 min
|OnePlus 7T
|
9h 52 min
|
8h 32 min
|
8h 48 min
|LG G8X ThinQ
|
10h 57 min
|
11h 10 min
|
No data
High-Refresh Rate Phones battery life
|Browsing test Higher is better
|Browsing test at 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|
12h 23 min
|
10h 2 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|
12h 40 min
|
8h 30 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|
12h 12 min
|
7h 45 min
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|
10h 46 min
|
No data
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|
10h 54 min
|
10h
|OnePlus 8
|
12h 15 min
|
No data
|OnePlus 7T
|
9h 52 min
|
No data
Budget phones battery life
|Browsing test Higher is better
|YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better
|Motorola Moto G8 Power
|
15h 54 min
|
8h 55 min
|
11h 34 min
|Motorola Moto G8
|
13h 56 min
|
9h 14 min
|
7h 4 min
|Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite
|
12h 32 min
|
11h 24 min
|
11h 2 min
|Motorola Moto G8 Plus
|
12h 54 min
|
7h 8 min
|
No data
|Nokia 5.3
|
11h 53 min
|
9h 47 min
|
7h 27 min
|Nokia 7.2
|
8h 20 min
|
7h 29 min
|
No data
|Nokia 6.2
|
8h 6 min
|
7h 51 min
|
No data
|Sony Xperia 10 II
|
11h 28 min
|
10h 58 min
|
6h 9 min
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!