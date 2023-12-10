Overachiever Surface Pro 9 gets a generous price cut

Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 on sale and you should check the deal out if you need a tablet for computer workloads.





There are plenty of awesome tablets on the market but we can't think of a better slate the the Surface Pro 9 to tackle serious work. On top of being a really good tablet, the Surface Pro 9 is also a portable workhorse.





Surface Pro 9 8GB 256GB 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





It features a 13-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals. The variant Best Buy has on sale is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





It zips through tasks and bounces between apps effortlessly. The device runs Windows, so you can run any app on it and you won't have to put up with tablet versions of apps as it can run desktop apps.





This means that it is unrestricted in its capabilities and can run a wide variety of feature-rich apps, including niche apps. The same cannot be said about other similarly priced tablets.





The Surface Pro 9 is sleek and lightweight and has a built-in kickstand. You get plenty of ports, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. The device has a swappable SSD so storage can be upgraded down the line. The device is guaranteed at least five more years of driver and firmware updates





The i5 8GB/256GB Surface Pro 9 costs $1,099.99 but if you get it today, you will pay only $949.99 and save $150. That's a compelling price for a tablet that can easily replace your laptop.





Go for it if you need a powerful portable device that's more useful than a regular tablet and can do everything that a computer can.