Outlook's anti-spam feature available on Android finally arrives on iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 05, 2020, 12:40 AM
It's not unusual for developers to launch apps on multiple platforms with a different set of features. Microsoft is no exception, as many of its Android apps aren't as well-developed as their iOS counterparts and vice-versa.

For example, Outlook offers a feature called “Ignore Conversation” on just about every compatible platform except iOS. Ignore Conversation lets Outlook users avoid getting those spam or annoying emails that they don't want in their inboxes.

When used on an email that you received, Ignore Conversation will automatically reroute all emails to the deleted items folder instead of inbox. It will not delete the emails completely, but you'll be able to focus on what's important to you.

The good news is Ignore Conversation is finally making its way to Outlook users on iPhones and iPads. Spotted by 9to5mac, the latest update for Outlook is now available for download on the Apple App Store. You can even check out the official changelog to learn more about the updated app.

