Oppo may have a portless phone concept with wired charging

Oppo's charging solution should be faster than Apple's MagSafe





It could be similar to what we have seen with Apple’s MagSafe technology in that it could use magnets to align a proprietary charging cable with charging pins on the body of the phone. However, while MagSafe transfers power wirelessly, Oppo's charging solution is expected to be of the wired type, hence faster and more efficient.



The prototype reportedly has an under-display front camera and a hidden back camera using electrochromic technology. The latter allows the back glass covering the rear camera to become transparent when it needs to be and black when it doesn’t.









Oppo’s prototype reportedly will use pressure-sensitive side buttons too, ditching the regular ones in the name of an all-screen design. Previously,



Oppo's prototype reportedly will use pressure-sensitive side buttons too, ditching the regular ones in the name of an all-screen design. Previously, Xiaomi and Vivo have also worked on portless phones, but their concepts lacked a wired charging option. A portless phone with wired charging of some sort could be really cool, and with wireless trends moving fast to a cordless future, we could see a new Oppo device with such a design on the shelves sooner rather than later. This technology makes for a clearer and simpler design and has previously been seen on a OnePlus prototype device before.

The wired charging will be powered by a “special structural design”, says the tipster, according to a translation via Google Translate. This special structural design is reportedly fully integrated into the phone.