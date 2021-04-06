Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Oppo

Oppo may have a portless phone concept with wired charging

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 06, 2021, 10:28 AM
Oppo may have a portless phone concept with wired charging
Oppo is reportedly working on a new portless phone concept which will include wired charging of some sort. According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo prototype has an all-screen portless design, similar to its sister company Vivo’s prototype from 2019.

Oppo's charging solution should be faster than Apple's MagSafe


The wired charging will be powered by a “special structural design”, says the tipster, according to a translation via Google Translate. This special structural design is reportedly fully integrated into the phone. 

It could be similar to what we have seen with Apple’s MagSafe technology in that it could use magnets to align a proprietary charging cable with charging pins on the body of the phone. However, while MagSafe transfers power wirelessly, Oppo's charging solution is expected to be of the wired type, hence faster and more efficient.

The prototype reportedly has an under-display front camera and a hidden back camera using electrochromic technology. The latter allows the back glass covering the rear camera to become transparent when it needs to be and black when it doesn’t.

This technology makes for a clearer and simpler design and has previously been seen on a OnePlus prototype device before.

Oppo’s prototype reportedly will use pressure-sensitive side buttons too, ditching the regular ones in the name of an all-screen design. Previously, Xiaomi and Vivo have also worked on portless phones, but their concepts lacked a wired charging option.

A portless phone with wired charging of some sort could be really cool, and with wireless trends moving fast to a cordless future, we could see a new Oppo device with such a design on the shelves sooner rather than later.

