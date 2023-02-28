Oppo Zero-Power Tag tracker would save landfills from millions of AirTag-style batteries

The Zero-power Communication technology that Oppo issued a white paper on last year is now bearing fruit in the form of an actual Zero-Power Tag prototype device. Oppo is demonstrating its first battery-free tracker based on the zero-power technology at the MWC 2023 expo and we got a chance to preview it in its booth.





The way the tag works is that by " leveraging key technologies such as RF signal harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing, it harvests radio waves from the surrounding area to power its own functionality and communicate battery-free in order to meet the diverse needs of IoT in the coming 6G era ." Where does the Zero-Power Tag get the energy to do its tracking duties without an autonomous power source like a battery?









The Zero-Power Tag exhibited was in the form of a prototype plastic rectangle with the chip inside, but Oppo told us that it may actually come in the form of a sticker that can be applied anywhere. As one not-so-futuristic use case scenario the tracker could be applied to "endangered birds" to keep tabs (or, rather, tags) on their migratory habits at all times.



