OnePlus and Oppo to remain on European markets at least until 2023
OPPO and OnePlus are two of the biggest names in mobile technology - with a plethora of impressive products in their lineup, they are China’s de facto answer to America’s Apple and South Korea’s Samsung. Today, however, a certain degree of doubt was cast over the international future of OPPO and OnePlus.
He also mentioned that the first markets that the two companies will be leaving were ostensibly “Germany, UK, France and the Netherlands”. Almost immediately, however, we received an official response from the two Chinese tech giants.
In essence, this partially disproves Max Jambor’s information. Judging by the official statement, OPPO and OnePlus will remain on the EU and UK markets, at least until the end of 2023. We still know nothing, however, about the company’s plans for 2024 and beyond.
Nevertheless, for the sake of objectivity, it should be noted that the OnePlus 11 did not launch in Germany because of an ongoing patent dispute between Nokia and OnePlus. However, this does not mean that OnePlus as a whole has abandoned the European market.
The EU and the UK markets might not be as important as the US one, but no tech giant would leave them without a good reason. Whether OPPO and OnePlus have one, remains to be seen.
Despite the two companies launching a number of prominent devices in Europe in early 2023 (including the OPPO Find N2 Flip and the OnePlus 11), Max Jambor, a leaker with a rather reliable track record, shared a tweet in which he expressed certainty that “OPPO and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe”.
