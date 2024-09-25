OnePlus and Oppo phones now overlay Spotify controls while gaming





Those who are gaming on their OnePlus and Oppo phones will now have the option of a Spotify music control overlay without having to go out of the action to change the tune and ambience.





Starting from today, OnePlus and OPPO users in select markets will receive an overlay within the Spotify app introducing the exclusive gaming tools available ," says Pete Lau , and some ," says, and some users are ready to demonstrate that it now works, a few hours after the announcement.









The Spotify music streaming controls overlay will now allows gamers to have access to volume adjustments, pausing or moving to the next track, or scrolling to choose another song, all without taking their eye off the gameplay.





OnePlus has been having these collaborations with Spotify for a good while now, as not so long ago it offered six months of Spotify subscription for free with its phones. Pete Lau , however, warns that the feature will be available only in some areas, and, given that there are different models available for each global region, only some OnePlus or Oppo pones are likely to get it, and there are no specifics about which ones exactly.





If you have a Spotify app and a phone with ColorOS on board, you can check if you are one of the anointed that can use the new gaming tool that overlays its music streaming controls for uninterrupted gameplay.