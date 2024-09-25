Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

OnePlus and Oppo phones now overlay Spotify controls while gaming

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
OnePlus Spotify overlay
Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, broke the good news today, and advised that OnePlus and Oppo phones with ColorOS on board will introduce some handy streaming music controls overlay.

Those who are gaming on their OnePlus and Oppo phones will now have the option of a Spotify music control overlay without having to go out of the action to change the tune and ambience.

"Starting from today, OnePlus and OPPO users in select markets will receive an overlay within the Spotify app introducing the exclusive gaming tools available," says Pete Lau, and some users are ready to demonstrate that it now works, a few hours after the announcement.

Sptify overlay while gaming on OnePlus and Oppo phones
The Spotify music controls overlay in action| Image credit – Cris/X

The Spotify music streaming controls overlay will now allows gamers to have access to volume adjustments, pausing or moving to the next track, or scrolling to choose another song, all without taking their eye off the gameplay.

OnePlus has been having these collaborations with Spotify for a good while now, as not so long ago it offered six months of Spotify subscription for free with its phones. Pete Lau, however, warns that the feature will be available only in some areas, and, given that there are different models available for each global region, only some OnePlus or Oppo pones are likely to get it, and there are no specifics about which ones exactly.

If you have a Spotify app and a phone with ColorOS on board, you can check if you are one of the anointed that can use the new gaming tool that overlays its music streaming controls for uninterrupted gameplay.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless