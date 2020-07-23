How big is the OnePlus Nord? Physical size comparison

How big is the OnePlus Nord? Physical size comparison
The new OnePlus Nord changes the game in the budget phone segment: priced at just $400, the Nord offers a surprisingly strong combination of features, starting with a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED display, then the OnePlus 8-like camera and finishing with the company's signature fast charging solution.

But how big is the OnePlus Nord in terms of physical size?

After all, we already have a bunch of great GIANT phones, but what about a more reasonable physical size?

Well, in this article we use our awesome size comparison tool where you can input your choice of phones and see how their physical size compares.

We start with the OnePlus Nord size comparison against other popular Android flagship: the OnePlus 8, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Google Pixel 4 XL.

OnePlus Nord size compared vs Android flagships


OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

Dimensions

6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches

158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm

Weight

6.49 oz (184 g)

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

Dimensions

6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 inches

160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

Weight

6.35 oz (180 g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Dimensions

6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm

Weight

7.83 oz (222 g)

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4 XL

Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm

Weight

6.81 oz (193 g)

To see the phones in real size or compare them with other models, visit our Visual Phone Size Comparison page



So how big is the OnePlus Nord? It's about the same size as the OnePlus 8, just a hair wider but a bit less tall, and both phones weigh at around 6.5 ounces. This kind of size feels great in the hand of the average person, and it's considerably smaller than extra large, thick and heavy phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example. 

OnePlus Nord size compared vs iPhones


To see the phones in real size or compare them with other models, visit our Visual Phone Size Comparison page



When we compare the physical size of the OnePlus Nord against current iPhones, we see that it's narrower than the iPhone 11 and a lot narrower than the 11 Pro Max. This makes it easier to have a firmer grip on your phone and results in lesser chance that you will drop it while using it. Of course, the Nord is not a small phone by any means and this becomes obvious when you compare it against the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a true compact flagship.

So that is the physical size of the OnePlus Nord: the phone is a bit smaller than your average XL-sized phone, but it's not compact by any means. In either case, this is a reasonable size selection that, in our opinion, will please most people.


