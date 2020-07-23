How big is the OnePlus Nord? Physical size comparison
After all, we already have a bunch of great GIANT phones, but what about a more reasonable physical size?
Well, in this article we use our awesome size comparison tool where you can input your choice of phones and see how their physical size compares.
OnePlus Nord size compared vs Android flagships
So how big is the OnePlus Nord? It's about the same size as the OnePlus 8, just a hair wider but a bit less tall, and both phones weigh at around 6.5 ounces. This kind of size feels great in the hand of the average person, and it's considerably smaller than extra large, thick and heavy phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example.
OnePlus Nord size compared vs iPhones
When we compare the physical size of the OnePlus Nord against current iPhones, we see that it's narrower than the iPhone 11 and a lot narrower than the 11 Pro Max. This makes it easier to have a firmer grip on your phone and results in lesser chance that you will drop it while using it. Of course, the Nord is not a small phone by any means and this becomes obvious when you compare it against the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a true compact flagship.
So that is the physical size of the OnePlus Nord: the phone is a bit smaller than your average XL-sized phone, but it's not compact by any means. In either case, this is a reasonable size selection that, in our opinion, will please most people.