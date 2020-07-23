How big is the OnePlus Nord? Physical size comparison





But how big is the OnePlus Nord in terms of physical size?





After all, we already have a bunch of great GIANT phones, but what about a more reasonable physical size?





Well, in this article we use our awesome size comparison tool where you can input your choice of phones and see how their physical size compares.





We start with the OnePlus Nord size comparison against other popular Android flagship: the OnePlus 8, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Google Pixel 4 XL





OnePlus Nord size compared vs Android flagships





OnePlus Nord size compared vs iPhones





When we compare the physical size of the OnePlus Nord against current iPhones, we see that it's narrower than the iPhone 11 and a lot narrower than the 11 Pro Max. This makes it easier to have a firmer grip on your phone and results in lesser chance that you will drop it while using it. Of course, the Nord is not a small phone by any means and this becomes obvious when you compare it against the iPhone 11 Pro , which is a true compact flagship.





So that is the physical size of the OnePlus Nord: the phone is a bit smaller than your average XL-sized phone, but it's not compact by any means. In either case, this is a reasonable size selection that, in our opinion, will please most people.







