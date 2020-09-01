OnePlus Nord is sold out
The $400 OnePlus Nord is now sold out across most of Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Eastern and Central Europe, the OnePlus Nord is not available anywhere except for the United Kingdom where you can still get it). And there is no word when new units will be available.
It's now been nearly a month after the launch and the $400 OnePlus Nord is out of stock
And it is not the only phone that overpromised, but then was hard to come by. In fact, the OnePlus Nord joins a small army of Android phones that launched to big fanfare, but were impossible to find after the launch. The Google Pixel series are a good example: Pixel phones can be found in the United States these days, but if you have the misfortune to live in a different place in the world, chances are much slimmer that you can actually buy a Pixel phone.
And this is exactly what happened to the Google Pixel 4a, an absolute bargain of a camera phone sold at just $350 in the United States, but available in no other market whatsoever.
We keep on hearing about flagship killer Android phones and some of these devices are indeed super impressive, but what I really want to see is phones that people can actually buy, not just pretty pictures on a website where geeks have to leave a reservation and patiently wait for months. And unless these wannabe revolutionaries in the smartphone market can indeed deliver, it would still be hard to recommend them over Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones that you can actually buy today.