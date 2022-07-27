OnePlus Nord Watch leaked via health app screenshots
OnePlus is preparing to announce its next flagship killer, the OnePlus 10T, but the Chinese company may have another surprise in store for its fans. A new OnePlus smartwatch is expected to arrive in India very soon, a slightly cheaper model than the OnePlus Watch.
News about another OnePlus smartwatch emerged for the first time back in March, but nothing seemed to confirm the rumor until this week. Several images captured in the dedicated N Health app show OnePlus Nord Watch’s design, and some of the watch faces owners will get to use.
Apart from the rectangular design and physical button shown in the screenshot, nothing else is revealed in these screenshots, so we’ll have to wait for either more leaked info or for OnePlus to make the Nord Watch official.
A couple of details about the upcoming smartwatch leaked as well, such as the fact that it will feature SpO2 and heart-rate sensors, and sleep tracking. Apparently, the OnePlus Nord Watch will certainly be introduced in India for around INR10,000 ($125/€125), which would make it just $25 cheaper than the OnePlus Watch.
