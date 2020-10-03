iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

OnePlus Nord updated with new notification feature, camera improvements

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 03, 2020, 8:31 AM
If you bought an OnePlus smartphone, then you're in for a lot of software updates. The Chinese company releases meaningful updates almost every week for its most recent smartphones. For the most part, these updates address issues and further optimize the software running on the OnePlus phone, but they also add new features.

The OnePlus Nord is getting a new update these days, which brings one new feature and several improvements. OxygenOS 10.5.8 is now rolling out to OnePlus Nord devices worldwide, so here is what you should expect:

System
  • Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )
  • Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera
  • Optimized image stabilization performance

Display
  • Improved general display calibration

Network
  • Optimize the network stability

OnePlus kicked off the rollout of the update earlier this week, but if you didn't receive a notification yet, you should manually check for it or wait a few more days.

