OnePlus Nord updated with new notification feature, camera improvements
System
- Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )
- Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.09
Camera
- Optimized image stabilization performance
Display
- Improved general display calibration
Network
- Optimize the network stability
OnePlus kicked off the rollout of the update earlier this week, but if you didn't receive a notification yet, you should manually check for it or wait a few more days.