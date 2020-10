OnePlus Nord updated with new notification feature, camera improvements

System

Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera

Optimized image stabilization performance

Display

Improved general display calibration

Network

Optimize the network stability

If you bought an OnePlus smartphone, then you're in for a lot of software updates. The Chinese company releases meaningful updates almost every week for its most recent smartphones. For the most part, these updates address issues and further optimize the software running on the OnePlus phone, but they also add new features.The OnePlus Nord is getting a new update these days, which brings one new feature and several improvements. OxygenOS 10.5.8 is now r olling out to OnePlus Nord devices worldwide, so here is what you should expect:OnePlus kicked off the rollout of the update earlier this week, but if you didn't receive a notification yet, you should manually check for it or wait a few more days.