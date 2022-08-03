 OnePlus Nord OxygenOS F.13 update fixes a bunch of issues, adds security patch - PhoneArena
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS F.13 update fixes a bunch of issues, adds security patch

It’s not unusual for smartphones to need further fine-tuning even after their market debut, but OnePlus has been taking this very seriously. All of the company’s smartphones are getting updates every month, sometimes even more often of the need arises.

OnePlus Nord is not among the handset maker’s newer smartphones, but it continues to get timely updates, which is even more surprising. If you’re still rocking a OnePlus Nord as your daily driver, you’ll be happy to know that a new update, OxygenOS F.13, is now rolling out in India.

System
  • [Optimized] the font display
  • [Fixed] the issue of a blank screen in some scenarios
  • [Fixed] the issue of no response for fingerprint unlocking
  • [Fixed] the issue where the charging icon displayed abnormally under Power-off mode
  • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.07

Communication
  • [Fixed] the issue that Bluetooth name did not display in certain scenarios
  • [Fixed] the issue where there was noise in earphones when adjusting the call volume

Camera
  • [Optimized] the setting of the watermark font
  • [Optimized] the display of pictures in some scenarios
  • [Fixed] the issue of the Photos application lock working abnormally
  • [Fixed] the issue of the camera crashing abnormally in certain scenarios

The OTA is currently being deployed out in waves, so it’s only going to be available for a limited number of users, but a broader rollout should kick off in a few days. Also, in case you’re wondering the OnePlus Nord isn’t eligible for Android 13 since it has already received two major OS updates.
